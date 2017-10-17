Mark Seymour & The Undertow Returning In 2018

By on inMusicConcerts & Festivals

After performing sold-out shows around the country this winter, Frontier Touring are thrilled to announce that Mark Seymour & The Undertow will return to capital cities in 2018 for a much-requested encore tour.

Mark will once more delight audiences as he performs countless hits and classic songs from both Hunters & Collectors and his solo works in his celebrated 30+ year career as one of Australia’s premier singer-songwriters. For a taste of what to expect from the shows, view the setlist from the Hobart show earlier this year here.

MARK SEYMOUR & THE UNDERTOW AUSTRALIA TOUR

JULY – SEPTEMBER 2018
Presented by Frontier Touring

Saturday 28 July
The Tivoli | Brisbane, QLD
18+*
ticketmaster.com.au | Ph: 136 100

Saturday 4 August
Dunstan Theatre, Adelaide Festival Centre | Adelaide, SA
18+*
bass.net.au | Ph: 131 246

Saturday 11 August
Athenaeum Theatre | Melbourne, VIC
Licensed All Ages
ticketek.com.au | Ph: 132 849

Saturday 1 September
Astor Theatre | Perth, WA
18+*
ticketek.com.au | Ph: 132 849

Saturday 8 September
Enmore Theatre | Sydney, NSW
All Ages
ticketek.com.au | Ph: 132 849
 
*U18s must be accompanied by a parent/guardian

FRONTIER MEMBERS PRE-SALE 
via frontiertouring.com/markseymour
Begins: Monday 23 October (2pm AEDT)
Ends: Tuesday 24 October (2pm AEDT)
(or until pre-sale allocation exhausted)

GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE
Begins: Thursday 26 October, 10am local time

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *