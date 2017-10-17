Mark Seymour & The Undertow Returning In 2018

After performing sold-out shows around the country this winter, Frontier Touring are thrilled to announce that Mark Seymour & The Undertow will return to capital cities in 2018 for a much-requested encore tour.

Mark will once more delight audiences as he performs countless hits and classic songs from both Hunters & Collectors and his solo works in his celebrated 30+ year career as one of Australia’s premier singer-songwriters. For a taste of what to expect from the shows, view the setlist from the Hobart show earlier this year here.

MARK SEYMOUR & THE UNDERTOW AUSTRALIA TOUR

JULY – SEPTEMBER 2018

Presented by Frontier Touring

Saturday 28 July

The Tivoli | Brisbane, QLD

18+*

ticketmaster.com.au | Ph: 136 100



Saturday 4 August

Dunstan Theatre, Adelaide Festival Centre | Adelaide, SA

18+*

bass.net.au | Ph: 131 246



Saturday 11 August

Athenaeum Theatre | Melbourne, VIC

Licensed All Ages

ticketek.com.au | Ph: 132 849



Saturday 1 September

Astor Theatre | Perth, WA

18+*

ticketek.com.au | Ph: 132 849



Saturday 8 September

Enmore Theatre | Sydney, NSW

All Ages

ticketek.com.au | Ph: 132 849



*U18s must be accompanied by a parent/guardian

FRONTIER MEMBERS PRE-SALE

via frontiertouring.com/ markseymour

Begins: Monday 23 October (2pm AEDT)

Ends: Tuesday 24 October (2pm AEDT)

(or until pre-sale allocation exhausted)

GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE

Begins: Thursday 26 October, 10am local time