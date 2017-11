Marilyn Manson teamed up with director Bill Yukich to film the video for “KILL4ME” from his new album Heaven Upside Down, which critics are calling career defining. The video, which stars Marilyn Manson, Johnny Depp and models Jocelyn Binder and Bailee Cowperthwaite, follows the four through a Hollywood mansion on a wild night.

HEAVEN UPSIDE DOWN

OUT NOW VIA LOMA VISTA RECORDINGS / CAROLINE AUSTRALIA