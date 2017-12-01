MACHINE HEAD: release live video for ‘Now We Die’

San Francisco Bay Area metal titans MACHINE HEAD, will release their highly anticipated new album »Catharsis« on January 26 via Nuclear Blast Entertainment. Today, the band has released the live video for the song ‘Now We Die’ from the bonus DVD (21 song live concert filmed live at The Regency Ballroom, San Francisco, CA, 2015) of the limited edition of their upcoming album »Catharsis«.

The band recently started a competition in which they encourage their fans to come up with a music video for said track. Surf to http://nuclearblast.com/mh- beyondthepale for all details.

»Catharsis« was produced by Robb Flynn and recorded, mixed, and co-produced by Zack Ohren (FALLUJAH, ALL SHALL PERISH) at Sharkbite Studios in Oakland, CA. Mastering was handled by Ted Jensen (HATEBREED, ALICE IN CHAINS, DEFTONES) at Sterling Sound, New York, NY. Cover photography was created by Seanen Middleton.

To pre-order »Catharsis« in various formats (CD, Digipak, CD-Digi + DVD + 2LP, Digital) visit this location: https://caroline.lnk.to/Catharsis

To purchase or stream ‘Beyond The Pale’, go to: http://nblast.de/MHBeyondThePale

»Catharsis« track listing:

1. Volatile

2. Catharsis

3. Beyond The Pale

4. California Bleeding

5. Triple Beam

6. Kaleidoscope

7. Bastards

8. Hope Begets Hope

9. Screaming At The Sun

10. Behind A Mask

11. Heavy Lies The Crown

12. Psychotic

13. Grind You Down

14. Razorblade Smile

15. Eulogy

»Catharsis« special edition bonus DVD track listing (filmed live at The Regency Ballroom, San Francisco, CA, 2015):

1. Imperium

2. Beautiful Mourning

3. Now We Die

4. Bite The Bullet

5. Locust

6. From This Day

7. Ten Ton Hammer

8. This Is The End

9. Beneath The Silt

10. The Blood, The Sweat, The Tears

11. Darkness Within

12. Bulldozer

13. Killers & Kings

14. Davidian

15. Descend The Shades Of Night

16. Now I Lay Thee Down

17. Take My Scars

18. Aesthetics Of Hate

19. Game Over

20. Old

21. Halo

»Bloodstone & Diamonds« World Tour 2014 – 2016 (Bonus Live CD for box set):

1. Clenching The Fists Of Dissent

2. Take Me Through The Fire

3. Now We Die

4. From This Day

5. Ten Ton Hammer

6. Locust

7. Desire To Fire

8. Killers & Kings

9. The Blood, The Sweat, The Tears

10. Crashing Around You

11. Darkness Within

12. Imperium

13. Block

»Bloodstone & Diamonds« World Tour 2014 – 2016 (Bonus Vinyl for box set):

Side One:

1. Clenching The Fists Of Dissent

2. Take Me Through The Fire

3. Now We Die

Side Two:

1. From This Day

2. Ten Ton Hammer

3. Locust

Side Three:

1. Desire To Fire

2. Killers & Kings

3. The Blood, The Sweat, The Tears

4. Crashing Around You

Side Four

1. Darkness Within

2. Imperium

3. Block

MACHINE HEAD wrapped up the touring cycle for their first Nuclear Blast Entertainment album »Bloodstone & Diamonds« in March 2016 with a whopping 283 concerts on 5 different continents around the world. Around 250 of those shows were performed as “An Evening With MACHINE HEAD” with no support bands and performances often lasting 2 1/2 to 3 hours in duration, much to their fans (called “Head Cases”) delight.

Three tours of the United States (with many dates sold out in advance), three tours of The U.K. / Europe, (including multiple dates in Russia and Greece), shows in Mexico and South America, a completely sold out run of 9 Australian / New Zealand shows, sold out dates in Japan, plus their first ever plays in Taiwan and Thailand, and all without any festival performances which the band publicly announced they would stop performing at in 2014.

»Bloodstone & Diamonds« debuted at #21 on the U.S. Billboard charts and has gone on to sell 285,000 copies worldwide.

MACHINE HEAD‘s latest track ‘Is There Anybody Out There?’ released as a stand-alone, digital-only, non-album release became their #2 most streamed song ever on Spotify with 9 million streams in less than a year, and cracked the Top 40 on the Active Rock chart in the United States. It marks the first time for any Nuclear Blast artist to enter what is widely considered to be the “official rock chart” for the United States, and is significant considering there was no physical track sent to retail.

Their controversial video for opening track ‘Now We Die’ is at over 2 million views and can be seen here.

