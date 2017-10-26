LUPE FIASCO Announces Australian & New Zealand Tour

Rapper, producer, songwriter and one of the most socially conscious superstars of the 21st century, LUPE FIASCO will be bring his subversive hip hop movement to Australian and New Zealand stages in January 2018!

Don’t miss one of the most celebrated rappers in the game LUPE FIASCO as he tours

Australia and New Zealand this January!

EXCLUSIVE FAN PRE SALE BEGINS: Friday 27th October, 9am Sydney Time

Sign up here to access http://selecttouring.com.au/tours/lupe-fiasco/

GENERAL PUBLIC TICKETS ON SALE: Tuesday 31st October, 9am local

LUPE FIASCO TOUR DATES

THURSDAY 11TH JANUARY – EATONS HILL HOTEL, BRISBANE – 18+

FRIDAY 12TH JANUARY – FORUM THEATRE, MELBOURNE – 18+

SATURDAY 13TH JANUARY – ENMORE THEATRE, SYDNEY – Lic/AA

SUNDAY 14TH JANUARY – THE GOV, ADELAIDE – 18+

WEDNESDAY 17TH JANUARY – METRO CITY, PERTH – 18+