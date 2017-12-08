LIMP BIZKIT Announce 2018 Headline Shows

With Special Guests Of Mice & Men and Ocean Grove

LIMP BIZKIT, what can we say, still one of the most fun and entertaining live bands from America. After 22 years and going stronger than ever, Limp Bizkit will carry their rap-rock torch loud and proud all the way to Australia 2018. Songs like Rollin, My Generation, and Break Stuff will have everyone going full throttle. You are not going to want to miss these special appearances

Tickets for both headline shows go on sale at midday, Thursday December 14.

My Live Nation members can be among the first to secure tickets during the pre-sale beginning Tuesday 2pm, December 12 until Thursday 10am, December 14.

Limp Bizkit

with special guests Of Mice And Men & Ocean Grove

HORDERN PAVILION, SYDNEY

SUNDAY MARCH 25 RIVERSTAGE, BRISBANE

TUESDAY MARCH 27

For complete tour and ticketing details, visit: livenation.com.au.

Also playing at Download Festival 2018