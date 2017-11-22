LCD Soundsystem With Nick Murphy (FKA Chet Faker) Touring AU & NZ

They immediately sold out Sydney and Melbourne dates earlier this year, and now Frontier Touring is thrilled to announce the return to Australia and New Zealand of Brooklyn icons LCD Soundsystem for their biggest headline shows ever this summer – touring February 2018!

Formed in New York City by James Murphy in 2002, LCD Soundsystem will return for what promise to be the HOTTEST shows of the summer – including two massive outdoor gigs in Melbourne and Brisbane. LCD will also perform an exclusive headline date in Auckland, NZ. Tickets for all shows go on sale Thursday 30 November.

And that’s not all: joining LCD at all shows is one of Australia’s greatest musical exports: Nick Murphy (FKA Chet Faker). With these two artists on board, there’s no mistaking it – these shows are going to be huge!

FRONTIER MEMBERS PRE-SALE

via frontiertouring.com/ lcdsoundsystem

Begins: Monday 27 November (3pm AEDT/NZDT)

Ends: Tuesday 28 November (3pm AEDT/NZDT)

(or until pre-sale allocation exhausted)

GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE

Begins: Thursday 30 November (AU: 11am local time/NZ: 1pm NZDT )

ALL SHOWS ALL AGES

TOUR DATES

Monday 12 February

HBF Stadium | Perth, WA

All Ages





Thursday 15 February

Sidney Myer Music Bowl | Melbourne, VIC

All Ages





Friday 16 February

Hordern Pavilion | Sydney, NSW

All Ages





Wednesday 21 February

Riverstage | Brisbane, QLD

All Ages





Saturday 24 February

Spark Arena | Auckland, NZ

All Ages

