Ladi6 debuts entrancing new track ‘Guru’

New Zealand hip-hop artists Ladi6 have announced their forthcoming Royal Blue 3000 EP and released the lead track ‘Guru’ . The track is in their trademark electronic neo-soul style and blends contemporary production with Ladi’s soulful voice.

Inspired by the art of krautrock, the unconventional creation process of the Royal Blue 3000 EP saw Ladi6 partner with Red Bull to form The Alpha Sessions, where they brought the band’s studio set up to the stage for live performances around New Zealand. The band created, experimented and re-created new material live, feeling their way through the music as tracks developed, and forming the basis of the EP on pure instinct and freestyle before taking the best cuts into the studio to refine. On the experience, Ladi6 explained it served as “a reminder for ourselves to not take all this music shit too seriously, and to simply trust in our instincts that what we’re doing, is what we’re meant to be doing.”

Royal Blue 3000 EP is available to pre-order via iTunes with ‘Guru’ as an instant grat track.