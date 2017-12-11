Kesha Rainbow Tour Coming to Australia/NZ

Kesha is bringing her critically acclaimed ‘Rainbow Tour’ to Australia and New Zealand in early 2018, kicking off in Perth on 26th March at Metro City and hitting Sydney, Auckland and Adelaide, before ending on 5th April in Melbourne at Margaret Court Arena.

The tour announcement follows a celebrated era for the artist, including her triumphant latest No. 1 album ‘RAINBOW,’ a completely sold-out North American headlining tour, and two recent GRAMMY nominations.

Rolling Stone called Kesha’s live performances “one of the most positively uplifting, inclusive concert experiences available in 2017.” Backed by a live band and with her trademark swagger and playful snarl, Kesha will perform a set of her past global hits, her double platinum current single “Praying,” the new single “Learn To Let Go” and other songs from ‘RAINBOW’ (Kemosabe Records/RCA Records), “an artistic feat” (Entertainment Weekly) for the singer which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and topped charts in nearly 30 markets worldwide.

Praised by New York Times, Billboard, Vanity Fair and more, as well as ranked #4 in Rolling Stone’s ‘50 Best Albums of 2017’, ‘RAINBOW’ earned Kesha the first GRAMMY nominations of her career, with ‘RAINBOW’ up for ‘Best Pop Vocal Album’ and “Praying” getting a nod for ‘Best Pop Solo Performance’.

Earlybird pre-sale begins: 9am Wednesday, 13th Dec

General Public on-sale: 9am local time Thursday, 14th Dec

Sign up here to access Earlybird Pre – Sale tickets

KESHA FULL AUSTRALIAN / NZ TOUR DATES

Monday, 26th March @ Metro City, Perth

Saturday, 31st March @ ICC Sydney Theatre, Sydney

Thursday, 29th March @ Bluesfest, Byron Bay

Monday, 2nd April @ The Trusts Arena, Auckland

Wednesday, 4nd April @ Thebarton Theatre, Adelaide

Thursday, 5th April @ Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne