JOE SATRIANI: New Album ‘What Happens Next’ January 12

World-renowned guitar virtuoso, Joe Satriani, announces the release of his 16th solo album, WHAT HAPPENS NEXT, set for release, January 12, 2018 on Sony/Legacy Recordings.

The new, instrumentally electrifying album features a power trio of legendary status; Satriani on guitar and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee bassist Glenn Hughes (Deep Purple/Black Country Communion) and drummer Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers), the latter reuniting with Satriani for the first time since their work in the supergroup Chickenfoot. Satriani is once again joined by producer/engineer/mixer Mike Fraser, his frequent collaborator over the last 20 years, on WHAT HAPPENS NEXT. Fraser is well-known for recording/mixing every AC/DC album since 1990’s THE RAZORS EDGE along with his classic works with Satriani going back to the release of CRYSTAL PLANET in 1998.

These new tracks literally vibrate the soul with an energy rarely found these days. From the dynamic opening track, ‘Energy’, to the majestic crunch of ‘Thunder High On The Mountain’, and the easy, sensual cords of ‘Smooth Soul’. This unparalleled rock-rhythm section gives WHAT HAPPENS NEXT a depth of groove that sets it apart from Satriani’s other work.

In addition to this new album, a new documentary “Beyond the Supernova” shot by Satriani’s filmmaker son, ZZ, made its debut at the Mill Valley Film Festival this October.

The tour documentary chronicles Joe, along with his band and crew, on their last “Shockwave Supernova” tour throughout Europe and Asia.

Satriani’s Strange Beautiful Music: A Musical Memoir first released in May 2014 will now be available in paperback. Pre-orders are available now with the official release on November 7, 2017.

The paperback version includes a new chapter focusing on Satriani’s last album, SHOCKWAVE SUPERNOVA. Read an excerpt from the new chapter HERE.

For two decades, the guitar virtuoso has travelled the world, playing to sold-out crowds as both a headliner and as founder of the all-star “G3” guitar extravaganza. Satriani’s studio and live recordings have sold more than 10 million copies worldwide to date and of his many solo albums, two have gone platinum and four others went gold, with 15 Grammy nominations between them. His side project, Chickenfoot, featuring former Van Halen front man Sammy Hagar, former bassist Michael Anthony, and Red Hot Chili Peppers’ drummer Chad Smith saw their debut album certified gold and their second studio album debuted at #9.

WHAT HAPPENS NEXT Track Listing:

Energy Catbot Thunder High On The Mountain Cherry Blossoms Righteous Smooth Soul Headrush Looper What Happens Next Super Funky Badass Invisible Forever And Ever

