Jimmy Barnes Announces ‘Working Class Man’ 30-date National Tour

Jimmy Barnes’ highly anticipated new memoir Working Class Man will be accompanied by a special 30-date national tour it was announced today.

Tickets for all shows will go onsale at exactly the same time that the second volume of his memoirs hits bookstores – 10.00am on Monday, 23 October – although members of Jimmy’s mailing list will have access to pre-sale tickets from 2.00pm on Thursday, 19 October. Fans are strongly advised to ONLY buy tickets via the genuine links at jimmybarnes.com or frontiertouring.com/jimmybarnes otherwise they risk getting ripped off by online scalpers.

Working Class Man: An Evening of Stories & Songs will be the sequel to the acclaimed and hugely successful live show Jimmy performed alongside his first bestselling memoir – Working Class Boy. Like that previous production, this new tour will see Jimmy telling his life story and singing stripped back versions of songs that have shaped his journey. However, unlike its predecessor, this live show – and book – will cover the Oz rock icon’s entire adult life, revealing the successes and excesses of Australia’s greatest rock ’n roll story.

FRONTIER MEMBERS PRE-SALE 
via frontiertouring.com/jimmybarnes
Begins: Thursday 19 October (2pm AEDT)
Ends: Friday 20 October (2pm AEDT)
(or until pre-sale allocation exhausted)

FAN CLUB PRE-SALE
jimmybarnes.com
Begins: Thursday 19 October (2pm AEDT)
Ends: Friday 20 October (2pm AEDT)
(or until pre-sale allocation exhausted)

VENUE PRE-SALES
Begins: Friday 20 October (2pm AEDT)
Ends: Monday 23 October (9am AEDT)
(or until pre-sale allocation exhausted)

GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE
Begins: Monday 23 October, 10.00am local time
ALL SHOWS ARE 18+
Thursday 15 March
Anita’s Theatre | Thirroul NSW
ticketmaster.com.au | Ph: 136 100

Friday 16 March
Anita’s Theatre | Thirroul NSW
ticketmaster.com.au | Ph: 136 100

Saturday 17 March
Canberra Theatre | Canberra ACT
canberratheatrecentre.com.au | Ph: 02 6275 2700

Wednesday 21 March
Devonport Entertainment Centre | Devonport TAS
decc.net.au | Ph: 03 6420 2900

Thursday 22 March
Country Club Showroom | Launceston TAS
ticketmaster.com.au | Ph: 136 100

 Friday 23 March
Country Club Showroom | Launceston TAS
ticketmaster.com.au | Ph: 136 100

Saturday 24 March
Wrestpoint Entertainment Centre | Hobart TAS
ticketmaster.com.au | Ph: 136 100

Thursday 5 April
Parklands Resort & Conference Centre | Mudgee NSW
parklandresort.com.au | Ph: 02 6372 4500

Friday 6 April
Civic Centre | Newcastle NSW
ticketek.com.au | Ph: 132 849

Saturday 7 April
Bathurst Entertainment Centre | Bathurst NSW
bmec.com.au | Ph: 02 6333 6161

Thursday 12 April
Brisbane City Hall | Brisbane Qld
ticketmaster.com.au | Ph: 136 100

Friday 13 April
Empire Theatre | Toowoomba QLD
empiretheatre.com.au | Ph: 07 4698 9900

Saturday 14 April
The Star Theatre | Gold Coast QLD
ticketek.com.au | Ph: 132 849

Wednesday 18 April
Bunbury Regional Entertainment Centre | Bunbury WA
bunburyentertainment.com | Ph: 08 9792 3111

Thursday 19 April
Perth Concert Hall | Perth WA
ticketmaster.com.au | Ph: 136 100

Saturday 21 April
Keith Mitchell Theatre | Port Pirie SA
countryarts.org.au | Ph: 08 8633 8500

Sunday 22 April
Thebarton Theatre | Adelaide SA
ticketmaster.com.au | Ph: 136 100

Thursday 26 April
Frankston Arts Centre Theatre | Frankston VIC
thefac.com.au | Ph: 03 9784 1060

Friday 27 April
Costa Hall, Geelong Performing Arts Centre | Geelong VIC
gpac.org.au | Ph: 03 5225 1200

Saturday 28 April
The Palais Theatre | St Kilda VIC
ticketmaster.com.au | Ph: 136 100

Sunday 29 April
Ulumbarra Theatre | Bendigo VIC
gotix.com.au | Ph: 03 5434 6100

Thursday 3 May
Centennial Hall, Sydney Town Hall | Sydney NSW
ticketmaster.com.au | Ph: 136 100

Sunday 20 May
Darwin Entertainment Centre | Darwin NT
yourcentre.com.au | Ph: 08 8980 3333

Tuesday 22 May
Tank Arts Centre | Cairns, QLD
ticketlink.com.au | Ph: 1300 855 835

Wednesday 23 May
Tank Arts Centre | Cairns QLD
ticketlink.com.au | Ph: 1300 855 835

Friday 25 May
Townsville Entertainment & Convention Centre | Townsville QLD
tecc.net.au | Ph: 07 4771 4000

Saturday 26 May
Plenary Halls, Mackay Entertainment & Convention Centre | Mackay QLD
themecc.com.au | Ph: 07 4961 9777

Sunday 27 May
Pilbeam Theatre | Rockhampton QLD
seeitlive.com.au | Ph: 07 4927 4111

Tuesday 29 May
Caloundra Events Centre | Caloundra QLD
theeventscentre.com.au | Ph: 07 5491 4240

Wednesday 30 May
Saraton Theatre | Grafton NSW
saraton.com | Ph: 02 6642 1633

NEW ZEALAND TOUR DATES

Tuesday 8 May
Isaac Theatre Royal | Christchurch

Thursday 10 May
Michael Fowler Centre | Wellington

Friday 11 May
Spark Arena | Auckland

Saturday 12 May
Claudelands Arena | Hamilton

