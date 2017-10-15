Jimmy Barnes Announces ‘Working Class Man’ 30-date National Tour

Jimmy Barnes’ highly anticipated new memoir Working Class Man will be accompanied by a special 30-date national tour it was announced today.
Tickets for all shows will go onsale at exactly the same time that the second volume of his memoirs hits bookstores – 10.00am on Monday, 23 October – although members of Jimmy’s mailing list will have access to pre-sale tickets from 2.00pm on Thursday, 19 October. Fans are strongly advised to ONLY buy tickets via the genuine links at jimmybarnes.com or frontiertouring.com/
Working Class Man: An Evening of Stories & Songs will be the sequel to the acclaimed and hugely successful live show Jimmy performed alongside his first bestselling memoir – Working Class Boy. Like that previous production, this new tour will see Jimmy telling his life story and singing stripped back versions of songs that have shaped his journey. However, unlike its predecessor, this live show – and book – will cover the Oz rock icon’s entire adult life, revealing the successes and excesses of Australia’s greatest rock ’n roll story.
FRONTIER MEMBERS PRE-SALE
via frontiertouring.com/
Begins: Thursday 19 October (2pm AEDT)
Ends: Friday 20 October (2pm AEDT)
(or until pre-sale allocation exhausted)
FAN CLUB PRE-SALE
jimmybarnes.com
Begins: Thursday 19 October (2pm AEDT)
Ends: Friday 20 October (2pm AEDT)
(or until pre-sale allocation exhausted)
VENUE PRE-SALES
Begins: Friday 20 October (2pm AEDT)
Ends: Monday 23 October (9am AEDT)
(or until pre-sale allocation exhausted)
Begins: Monday 23 October, 10.00am local time
Anita’s Theatre | Thirroul NSW
ticketmaster.com.au | Ph: 136 100
Friday 16 March
Anita’s Theatre | Thirroul NSW
ticketmaster.com.au | Ph: 136 100
Saturday 17 March
Canberra Theatre | Canberra ACT
canberratheatrecentre.com.au | Ph: 02 6275 2700
Wednesday 21 March
Devonport Entertainment Centre | Devonport TAS
decc.net.au | Ph: 03 6420 2900
Thursday 22 March
Country Club Showroom | Launceston TAS
ticketmaster.com.au | Ph: 136 100
Friday 23 March
Country Club Showroom | Launceston TAS
ticketmaster.com.au | Ph: 136 100
Saturday 24 March
Wrestpoint Entertainment Centre | Hobart TAS
ticketmaster.com.au | Ph: 136 100
Thursday 5 April
Parklands Resort & Conference Centre | Mudgee NSW
parklandresort.com.au | Ph: 02 6372 4500
Friday 6 April
Civic Centre | Newcastle NSW
ticketek.com.au | Ph: 132 849
Saturday 7 April
Bathurst Entertainment Centre | Bathurst NSW
bmec.com.au | Ph: 02 6333 6161
Thursday 12 April
Brisbane City Hall | Brisbane Qld
ticketmaster.com.au | Ph: 136 100
Friday 13 April
Empire Theatre | Toowoomba QLD
empiretheatre.com.au | Ph: 07 4698 9900
Saturday 14 April
The Star Theatre | Gold Coast QLD
ticketek.com.au | Ph: 132 849
Wednesday 18 April
Bunbury Regional Entertainment Centre | Bunbury WA
bunburyentertainment.com | Ph: 08 9792 3111
Thursday 19 April
Perth Concert Hall | Perth WA
ticketmaster.com.au | Ph: 136 100
Saturday 21 April
Keith Mitchell Theatre | Port Pirie SA
countryarts.org.au | Ph: 08 8633 8500
Sunday 22 April
Thebarton Theatre | Adelaide SA
ticketmaster.com.au | Ph: 136 100
Thursday 26 April
Frankston Arts Centre Theatre | Frankston VIC
thefac.com.au | Ph: 03 9784 1060
Friday 27 April
Costa Hall, Geelong Performing Arts Centre | Geelong VIC
gpac.org.au | Ph: 03 5225 1200
Saturday 28 April
The Palais Theatre | St Kilda VIC
ticketmaster.com.au | Ph: 136 100
Sunday 29 April
Ulumbarra Theatre | Bendigo VIC
gotix.com.au | Ph: 03 5434 6100
Thursday 3 May
Centennial Hall, Sydney Town Hall | Sydney NSW
ticketmaster.com.au | Ph: 136 100
Sunday 20 May
Darwin Entertainment Centre | Darwin NT
yourcentre.com.au | Ph: 08 8980 3333
Tuesday 22 May
Tank Arts Centre | Cairns, QLD
ticketlink.com.au | Ph: 1300 855 835
Wednesday 23 May
Tank Arts Centre | Cairns QLD
ticketlink.com.au | Ph: 1300 855 835
Friday 25 May
Townsville Entertainment & Convention Centre | Townsville QLD
tecc.net.au | Ph: 07 4771 4000
Saturday 26 May
Plenary Halls, Mackay Entertainment & Convention Centre | Mackay QLD
themecc.com.au | Ph: 07 4961 9777
Sunday 27 May
Pilbeam Theatre | Rockhampton QLD
seeitlive.com.au | Ph: 07 4927 4111
Tuesday 29 May
Caloundra Events Centre | Caloundra QLD
theeventscentre.com.au | Ph: 07 5491 4240
Wednesday 30 May
Saraton Theatre | Grafton NSW
saraton.com | Ph: 02 6642 1633
Tuesday 8 May
Isaac Theatre Royal | Christchurch
Thursday 10 May
Michael Fowler Centre | Wellington
Friday 11 May
Spark Arena | Auckland
Saturday 12 May
Claudelands Arena | Hamilton
