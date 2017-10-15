Jimmy Barnes Announces ‘Working Class Man’ 30-date National Tour

Jimmy Barnes’ highly anticipated new memoir Working Class Man will be accompanied by a special 30-date national tour it was announced today.

Tickets for all shows will go onsale at exactly the same time that the second volume of his memoirs hits bookstores – 10.00am on Monday, 23 October – although members of Jimmy’s mailing list will have access to pre-sale tickets from 2.00pm on Thursday, 19 October. Fans are strongly advised to ONLY buy tickets via the genuine links at jimmybarnes.com or frontiertouring.com/ jimmybarnes otherwise they risk getting ripped off by online scalpers.

Working Class Man: An Evening of Stories & Songs will be the sequel to the acclaimed and hugely successful live show Jimmy performed alongside his first bestselling memoir – Working Class Boy. Like that previous production, this new tour will see Jimmy telling his life story and singing stripped back versions of songs that have shaped his journey. However, unlike its predecessor, this live show – and book – will cover the Oz rock icon’s entire adult life, revealing the successes and excesses of Australia’s greatest rock ’n roll story.

FRONTIER MEMBERS PRE-SALE

via frontiertouring.com/ jimmybarnes

Begins: Thursday 19 October (2pm AEDT)

Ends: Friday 20 October (2pm AEDT)

(or until pre-sale allocation exhausted)

FAN CLUB PRE-SALE

jimmybarnes.com

Begins: Thursday 19 October (2pm AEDT)

Ends: Friday 20 October (2pm AEDT)

(or until pre-sale allocation exhausted)

VENUE PRE-SALES

Begins: Friday 20 October (2pm AEDT)

Ends: Monday 23 October (9am AEDT)

(or until pre-sale allocation exhausted)

GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE

Begins: Monday 23 October, 10.00am local time

ALL SHOWS ARE 18+

Thursday 15 March

Anita’s Theatre | Thirroul NSW





Friday 16 March

Anita’s Theatre | Thirroul NSW





Saturday 17 March

Canberra Theatre | Canberra ACT





Wednesday 21 March

Devonport Entertainment Centre | Devonport TAS





Thursday 22 March

Country Club Showroom | Launceston TAS

ticketmaster.com.au | Ph: 136 100 ticketmaster.com.au | Ph: 136 100 canberratheatrecentre.com.au | Ph: 02 6275 2700 decc.net.au | Ph: 03 6420 2900 ticketmaster.com.au | Ph: 136 100 Friday 23 March

Country Club Showroom | Launceston TAS

ticketmaster.com.au | Ph: 136 100



Saturday 24 March

Wrestpoint Entertainment Centre | Hobart TAS

ticketmaster.com.au | Ph: 136 100



Thursday 5 April

Parklands Resort & Conference Centre | Mudgee NSW

parklandresort.com.au | Ph: 02 6372 4500



Friday 6 April

Civic Centre | Newcastle NSW

ticketek.com.au | Ph: 132 849



Saturday 7 April

Bathurst Entertainment Centre | Bathurst NSW

bmec.com.au | Ph: 02 6333 6161



Thursday 12 April

Brisbane City Hall | Brisbane Qld

ticketmaster.com.au | Ph: 136 100



Friday 13 April

Empire Theatre | Toowoomba QLD

empiretheatre.com.au | Ph: 07 4698 9900



Saturday 14 April

The Star Theatre | Gold Coast QLD

ticketek.com.au | Ph: 132 849



Wednesday 18 April

Bunbury Regional Entertainment Centre | Bunbury WA

bunburyentertainment.com | Ph: 08 9792 3111



Thursday 19 April

Perth Concert Hall | Perth WA

ticketmaster.com.au | Ph: 136 100



Saturday 21 April

Keith Mitchell Theatre | Port Pirie SA

countryarts.org.au | Ph: 08 8633 8500



Sunday 22 April

Thebarton Theatre | Adelaide SA

ticketmaster.com.au | Ph: 136 100



Thursday 26 April

Frankston Arts Centre Theatre | Frankston VIC

thefac.com.au | Ph: 03 9784 1060



Friday 27 April

Costa Hall, Geelong Performing Arts Centre | Geelong VIC

gpac.org.au | Ph: 03 5225 1200



Saturday 28 April

The Palais Theatre | St Kilda VIC

ticketmaster.com.au | Ph: 136 100



Sunday 29 April

Ulumbarra Theatre | Bendigo VIC

gotix.com.au | Ph: 03 5434 6100



Thursday 3 May

Centennial Hall, Sydney Town Hall | Sydney NSW

ticketmaster.com.au | Ph: 136 100



Sunday 20 May

Darwin Entertainment Centre | Darwin NT

yourcentre.com.au | Ph: 08 8980 3333



Tuesday 22 May

Tank Arts Centre | Cairns, QLD

ticketlink.com.au | Ph: 1300 855 835



Wednesday 23 May

Tank Arts Centre | Cairns QLD

ticketlink.com.au | Ph: 1300 855 835 Friday 25 May

Townsville Entertainment & Convention Centre | Townsville QLD

tecc.net.au | Ph: 07 4771 4000



Saturday 26 May

Plenary Halls, Mackay Entertainment & Convention Centre | Mackay QLD

themecc.com.au | Ph: 07 4961 9777



Sunday 27 May

Pilbeam Theatre | Rockhampton QLD

seeitlive.com.au | Ph: 07 4927 4111



Tuesday 29 May

Caloundra Events Centre | Caloundra QLD

theeventscentre.com.au | Ph: 07 5491 4240



Wednesday 30 May

Saraton Theatre | Grafton NSW

saraton.com | Ph: 02 6642 1633

NEW ZEALAND TOUR DATES Tuesday 8 May

Isaac Theatre Royal | Christchurch Thursday 10 May

Michael Fowler Centre | Wellington Friday 11 May

Spark Arena | Auckland Saturday 12 May

Claudelands Arena | Hamilton