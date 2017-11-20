James Blunt – 2nd & Final Sydney Show Added

Frontier Touring are delighted to announce that a second and final Sydney show has been added to chart-topping British singer-songwriter James Blunt’s The Afterlove Tour to meet overwhelming demand.
The new show, taking place on Wednesday 14 March at Sydney’s The Star Event Centre, is the latest addition to the award-winning ‘You’re Beautiful’ singer’s highly-anticipated indoor show dates. While in the country, Blunt will also perform outdoor shows across Australia with a day on the green.
Tickets to Blunt’s new Sydney show will go on sale Wednesday 29 November, with a Frontier Members Pre-sale beginning on Monday 27 November. For more information, see here. With his Melbourne show now sold out and the first Sydney date selling fast, fans are urged to get in early to avoid disappointment!
JAMES BLUNT AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND TOUR MARCH 2018
WITH SPECIAL GUEST MORGAN EVENS
Presented by Frontier Touring, Smooth FM (AUS) and The Breeze (NZ)
Spark Arena | Auckland, NZ
All Ages
ticketmaster.co.nz | Ph: 0800 111 999
Thursday 8 March
Horncastle Arena | Christchurch, NZ
All Ages
ticketek.co.nz | Ph: 0800 842 538
Tuesday 13 March
The Star Event Centre | Sydney, NSW FINAL TIX
All Ages
ticketek.com.au | Ph: 132 849
Wed 14 Mar
The Star Event Centre | Sydney, NSW NEW SHOW!
All Ages
ticketek.com.au | Ph: 132 849
Friday 16 March
Palais Theatre | Melbourne, VIC SOLD OUT
