James Blunt – 2nd & Final Sydney Show Added

Frontier Touring are delighted to announce that a second and final Sydney show has been added to chart-topping British singer-songwriter James Blunt’s The Afterlove Tour to meet overwhelming demand.

The new show, taking place on Wednesday 14 March at Sydney’s The Star Event Centre, is the latest addition to the award-winning ‘You’re Beautiful’ singer’s highly-anticipated indoor show dates. While in the country, Blunt will also perform outdoor shows across Australia with a day on the green.

Tickets to Blunt’s new Sydney show will go on sale Wednesday 29 November, with a Frontier Members Pre-sale beginning on Monday 27 November. For more information, see here. With his Melbourne show now sold out and the first Sydney date selling fast, fans are urged to get in early to avoid disappointment!

JAMES BLUNT AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND TOUR MARCH 2018

WITH SPECIAL GUEST MORGAN EVENS

Presented by Frontier Touring, Smooth FM (AUS) and The Breeze (NZ)

Tuesday 6 March

Spark Arena | Auckland, NZ

All Ages





Thursday 8 March

Horncastle Arena | Christchurch, NZ

All Ages





Tuesday 13 March

The Star Event Centre | Sydney, NSW FINAL TIX

All Ages

All Ages ticketmaster.co.nz | Ph: 0800 111 999All Ages ticketek.co.nz | Ph: 0800 842 538All Ages ticketek.com.au | Ph: 132 849 Wed 14 Mar

The Star Event Centre | Sydney, NSW NEW SHOW!

All Ages

ticketek.com.au | Ph: 132 849



Friday 16 March

Palais Theatre | Melbourne, VIC SOLD OUT