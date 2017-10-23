INCUBUS – Returning For Headline Shows March 2018

In 2018, INCUBUS will return to Australia for their first headline tour in six years to play three shows along the east coast in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne. These shows will be the first chance for fans to hear new tracks like ‘Nimble Bastard’ and ‘Glitterbomb’ from their aptly titled eighth studio album, 8. As well as a plethora of hits from their expansive back catalogue spanning the past 20 years.

Tickets for all shows go on sale at 10am this Wednesday, October 25.

My Live Nation members can secure tickets first during the exclusive pre-sale beginning tomorrow at 10am, October 24.

For complete tour and ticketing details, visit: livenation.com.au.

TOUR DATES

MARGARET COURT ARENA, MELBOURNE

FRIDAY MARCH 9 HORDERN PAVILION, SYDNEY

SATURDAY MARCH 10 RIVERSTAGE, BRISBANE

MONDAY MARCH 12