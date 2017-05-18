Grunge legend, Chris Cornell, has passed away at age 52, according to his representative. Cornell, who was currently on tour, died Wednesday night (US time) in Detroit.

His representative, Brian Bumbery called the death “sudden and unexpected” and said his wife and family were shocked by it and they will be working closely with the medical examiner to determine the cause and asked for privacy.

Cornell, gained fame as the iconic singer of Soundgarden, Audioslave and the grunge super-group Temple of the Dog. He had a unique voice that definetly marked a generation and will remain in our memories forever.

Rock in peace Legend

