Green Day To Release “Greatest Hits: God’s Favorite Band”

Grammy Award-winning Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees Green Day will release Greatest Hits: God’s Favourite Band on November 17th. The playlist includes 20 hits spanning the band’s prolific 21 years, plus a brand new song called Back In The USA and a new duet with award-winning Country Music superstar Miranda Lambert on Ordinary World. Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong previously collaborated with Lambert at the 56th annual Grammy® Awards in 2014 for a live duet in tribute of the late Phil Everly of The Everly Brothers.

The album comes hot off the heels of their wildly successful Revolution Radio World Tour which included performances across Australia. The album is available to pre-order here, with the full track listing highlighted below.

Track Listing

1. 2000 Light Years Away

2. Longview

3. Welcome To Paradise

4. Basket Case

5. When I Come Around

6. She

7. Brain Stew

8. Hitchin’ a Ride

9. Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)

10. Minority

11. Warning

12. American Idiot

13. Boulevard of Broken Dreams

14. Holiday

15. Wake Me Up When September Ends

16. Know Your Enemy

17. 21 Guns

18. Oh Love

19. Bang Bang

20. Still Breathing

21. Ordinary World (feat Miranda Lambert)

22. Back In The USA