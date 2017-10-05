Gilby Clarke (Ex-Guns n’ Roses) Announces Australian Tour

Gilby Clarke needs no introduction to rock fans. He played in both Guns N’ Roses and the MC5. Who else can claim membership in two of the most life-altering rock ’n’ roll outfits to ever exist on the planet? Clarke hit the stage with his GN’R running buds at the 2012 Rock ’n’ Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony – he appeared on the band’s The Spaghetti Incident, Live Era ’88-’91 and Greatest Hits albums, and spent years on the massive Use Your Illusion world tour in the ’90s – but his proudest GN’R moment is, he says, the Gilby rolls mode on the GN’R pinball machine!

Gilby is hitting the east coast of Australia for some intimate, sweaty, raw, totally Rock ‘n’ Roll shows! Gilby will be Will be ripping up a selection of hits from his past bands Guns N Roses, Slash’s Snakepit, RockStar Supernova, MC5 and much more with full band in tow.

Gilby Clarke Australian Tour Dates

Thursday 30th November – Crowbar – Brisbane

Friday 1st Dec – Cherry Bar – Melbourne

Saturday 2nd Dec – The Basement – Canberra

Sunday 3rd Dec – Frankie’s – Sydney

With the final show at Frankie’s in Sydney being a huge party in celebration of their 5th birthday. – FREE ENTRY

Tickets go on sale Mon 9th Oct via: www.hardlinemedia.net

VIP meet and greets available:

Once in a lifetime chance to get to meet an important member of from Guns N Roses history.

Watch soundcheck

Meet Gilby

3 personal items signed

VIP laminate

Tour poster

Only 20 VIP available at each show