Gene Simmons Announces Australian Tour

Legendary Rock n’ Roll God Gene Simmons has today announced he will be returning to Australia with his band to treat the Australian KISS Army to a special run of concerts in February 2018.

Gene’s tour dates will kick off in Adelaide on 1st February at the Entertainment Centre Theatre, followed by Sydney’s Enmore Theatre on 2nd February, Margaret Court Arena in Melbourne on 3rd February and winding up in Brisbane at Tivoli Centre on 6th February.

Tickets for Gene Simmons and his band’s national tour will be on sale Wednesday, October 25th at midday. For ticketing information, please head to www.ticketek.com.au for Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney shows, and www.ticketmaster.com.au for the Brisbane show.

GENE SIMMONS AUSTRALIAN TOUR DATES:

On sale midday, Wednesday 25th October

Thursday, 1st February 2018 Entertainment Centre Theatre, Adelaide

Friday, 2nd February 2018 The Enmore Theatre, Sydney

Saturday, 3rd February 2018 Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne

Tuesday, 6th February 2018 Tivoli Centre, Brisbane

