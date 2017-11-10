Five Finger Death Punch’s Latest Single ‘Trouble’ Garners Over 1 Million Streams Worldwide

GREATEST HITS ALBUM, A DECADE OF DESTRUCTION OUT DECEMBER 1

SEVENTH STUDIO ALBUM OUT MAY 2018

LA-based multiplatinum hard rock band, Five Finger Death Punch, have released their latest single Trouble late last month with great success. Trouble has reached #1 on iTunes Rock and Metal charts around the globe and has garnered over 1 million streams worldwide in less than a week.

The single has also hit #13 on Spotify’s Global Viral 50 Chart and #31 United States Viral 50 Chart, as well as had over 544K views on Vevo and 473K views on YouTube of the official song and lyric videos, respectively. The release has broken records for the band and is their biggest streaming debut for a lead single in the U.S. with over 469K streams.

The increasing success of Trouble furthers the band’s path of exponential achievement, as they have amassed over 2.3 billion streams, over 8.8 million song downloads and over 4 million album sales in the US (close to 8 million records globally) to date. Their previous 6 albums have all certified gold, while the 2009 critically acclaimed album War Is The Answer has been certified platinum, along with the single Bad Company from the collection. Five Finger Death Punch are also one of the most popular rock bands streamed on Spotify today – they are currently #14 on Spotify’s Top 21 Rock Acts in the U.S. surpassing major acts such as Queen, Led Zeppelin, AC/DC, Pink Floyd, Arctic Monkeys, Mumford & Sons and Three Days Grace. Trouble is the first piece of new music the band has released in over two years, and serves as the lead single from Five Finger Death Punch’s upcoming compilation album A Decade Of Destruction out December 1 via Eleven Seven Music/Sony Music Australia.

PRE-ORDER A DECADE OF DESTRUCTION HERE

Five Finger Death Punch will also be kicking off their biggest European arena rock tour of Fall 2017 today in Moscow, Russia. They will be joined by co-headliners In Flames and special guests Of Mice & Men starting 11/14 in Helsinki, Finland until the end of the year.