EVANESCENCE release their fourth album ‘SYNTHESIS’ today!

Today, two-time GRAMMY award-winning group EVANESCENCE release their fourth and most ambitious album to date SYNTHESIS via Sony Music Entertainment. The new album is a reimagining of some of EVANESCENCE’s best-loved songs – as well as a couple of new ones – recorded with a full orchestra and electronics, combined with the band and Amy Lee’s virtuoso piano and voice.

EVANESCENCE–lead singer-songwriter and pianist Amy Lee, bassist Tim McCord, drummer Will Hunt, lead guitarist/backing vocalist Troy McLawhorn and guitarist/ backing vocalist Jen Majura –worked on SYNTHESIS with long-time collaborator, orchestra arranger and composer David Campbell as well as co-producer William Hunt and programmer/mixer Damian Taylor, (Björk, The Killers & Arcade Fire). Living up to its name, SYNTHESIS is a combination of organic and synthesized sounds featuring Lee’s breathtaking singing and piano playing, supported by her band, a full symphony orchestra and an array of electronic music programming effects engineered by the band.

The album features two new EVANESCENCE songs, including the first single ‘Imperfection’ and ‘Hi- Lo’, the latter of which includes a guest performance by famed violinist Lindsey Stirling. Watch the video for ‘Imperfection’ which REVOLVER magazine described as “an emotionally-charged epic that confronts mental illness and suicide head on” HERE and the behind-the-scenes video story and interviews HERE.

Australia holds a huge fan base for EVANESCENCE with the band having in excess of 700,000 ARIA accredited album sales over their career so far. In what promises to be the biggest year for EVANESCENCE yet, the group will return to our shores in February 2018 with a truly transcendent experience for their Australian east coast tour Synthesis Live with Orchestras – presented by TEG Live and Sony Music Entertainment. Tickets for the tour are selling fast – with both Sydney Opera House shows already SOLD-OUT! To avoid disappointment, get your tickets from ticketek.com.au for Brisbane and Melbourne shows now.

“I’m really looking forward to bringing this new and different show to Australia,” says Amy Lee, “Playing the Sydney Opera House is something I’ve dreamed about all my life.”

Synthesis Live is a unique concert event that has already gained critical acclaim from their current U.S. and Canada tour. The band are excited to bring Synthesis Live to Australia, performing the record start-to-finish with the expertise and skill of the country’s finest Symphony orchestras for each show. “The recording is very much tied to the live experience we want to create,” says Lee. “I’m anxiously excited to play some much more involved, challenging piano for the show, and to focus on singing live more like the way I do in the studio.”

EVANESCENCE: SYNTHESIS LIVE WITH ORCHESTRA 2018

Presented by TEG Live and Sony Music Entertainment

SUN 11 FEB | BRISBANE ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE

W/ QUEENSLAND SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

TUES 13 & WED 14 FEB | SYDNEY OPERA HOUSE

W/ SYDNEY SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA – SOLD OUT

FRI 16 FEB | ROD LAVER ARENA

W/ MELBOURNE SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

Get tickets your tickets from ticketek.com.au for Brisbane and Melbourne shows.