Europe: To Tour Australia For The First Time Ever

Tour The Earth Hits Australia May 2018!

Sweden’s legendary hard rock band EUROPE, best known for their worldwide 1986 Smash Hit The Final Countdown, have announced a run of five Australian dates in May 2018. This will be the first time the band has toured Australia in their 35 year career!

The band recently entered the famed Abbey Road Studio’s in London to record their 11th Studio album entitled Walk The Earth, with grammy award winning producer Dave Cobb. An album retaining the classic Europe melodies while pushing the boundaries of experimentation – recorded with equipment used by The Beatles and Pink Floyd at Abbey Road, Walk The Earth was released worldwide on October 20, 2017

Featuring the classic lineup of Joey Tempest (Lead Vocals), John Norum (Guitar), Mic Michaeli (Keyboards), John Leven (Bass Guitar) and Ian Haugland (Drums), Europe have achieved total worldwide sales in excess of 25 million, with the 1986 mega-hit The Final Countdown reaching No1 in 25 countries. The band’s live set will feature all their hits together with fan’s favourites from their studio albums.

2016 saw the 30th Anniversary of The Final Countdown and to celebrate the band played a series of special SOLD OUT concerts around Europe where they played the album in it’s entirety for the first time ever,

with the London Roundhouse concert being filmed and recorded for the DVD / Audio CD release, which hit the shops in July.

TOUR DATES

Wednesday, May 16 : Concert Hall, Perth

Friday, May 18 : Thebarton Theatre, Adelaide

Saturday, May 19 : Palais Theatre, Melbourne

Tuesday, May 22 : Enmore Theatre, Sydney **

Wednesday, May 23 : The Tivoli, Brisbane : The Tivoli, Brisbane Pre Sale starts Monday, November 6 via ticketmaster.com.au

**Sydney tickets available from ticketek.com.au

General on sale, Wednesday, November 8

VIP Meet & Greet Packages will be available