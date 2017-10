DUA LIPA – Brings The Self-Titled Tour To Australia

Already announced as special guest on the 24k Magic World Tour 2018 with BRUNO MARS, award winning, honey-voiced singer, DUA LIPA, is set to bring The Self-Titled Tour to Australia this November, hitting up Sydney and Melbourne.

Tickets are on sale midday, Wednesday, November 1.

My Live Nation members can secure tickets first during the exclusive pre-sale beginning at 10am Monday, October 30.

For complete tour and ticketing details including VIP Experiences visit, livenation.com.au.

The Self-Titled Tour 2018

PALAIS THEATRE, MELBOURNE

MONDAY MARCH 12

BIG TOP AT LUNA PARK, SYDNEY

WEDNESDAY MARCH 21

Also appearing on the

24K Magic World Tour 2018MELBOURNE, ROD LAVER ARENA MELBOURNE, ROD LAVER ARENA WEDNESDAY MARCH 7 // THURSDAY MARCH 8

SATURDAY MARCH 10 // SUNDAY MARCH 11BRISBANE ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE

WEDNESDAY MARCH 14 // THURSDAY MARCH 15 SYDNEY, QUDOS BANK ARENA

SATURDAY MARCH 17 // SUNDAY MARCH 18

TUESDAY MARCH 20 // FRIDAY MARCH 23

SATURDAY MARCH 24 ADELAIDE ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE

MONDAY MARCH 26 PERTH ARENA

WEDNESDAY MARCH 28 // THURSDAY MARCH 29