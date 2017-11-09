Download Festival Australia 2018 Lineup Revealed

The wait is over, after many rumours, the first ever Download Festival Australia is finally a reality!

Set to be held in Melbourne’s Flemington Racecourse in March next year, the lineup will include the likes of Korn, Limp Bizkit, Sabaton, Mastodon and Prophets Of Rage among others.

Download Festival Australia 2018 Lineup Korn (Only Australian Show)

Prophets Of Rage

Limp Bizkit

Mastodon

Good Charlotte

NOFX

Suicidal Tendencies

Gojira

Amon Amarth

Arch Enemy

Falling In Reverse

Neck Deep

Sabaton

Hot Water Music

Of Mice & Men

The Story So Far

Northlane

Trophy Eyes

Nails

Issues

Bad Cop/Bad Cop

Ocean Grove

Psycroptic

King Parrot

Clowns

Chase Atlantic

Cursed Earth

Alpha Wolf

DATE / LOCATION: Saturday 24 March, 2018 / Flemington Racecourse Download Melbourne is an 18+ event

TICKETING:

Tickets to Download Melbourne are on sale 9am (AEDT), Thursday 16 November

Ticket prices:

GA – $169.90 + booking fees and credit card charges

RIP – $289.90 + booking fees and credit card charges View more ticketing info here

