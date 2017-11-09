Download Festival Australia 2018 Lineup Revealed

The wait is over, after many rumours, the first ever Download Festival Australia is finally a reality!
Set to be held in Melbourne’s Flemington Racecourse in March next year, the lineup will include the likes of Korn, Limp Bizkit, Sabaton, Mastodon and Prophets Of Rage among others.
Download Festival Australia 2018 Lineup
Korn (Only Australian Show)
Prophets Of Rage
Limp Bizkit
Mastodon
Good Charlotte
NOFX
Suicidal Tendencies
Gojira
Amon Amarth
Arch Enemy
Falling In Reverse
Neck Deep
Sabaton
Hot Water Music
Of Mice & Men
The Story So Far
Northlane
Trophy Eyes
Nails
Issues
Bad Cop/Bad Cop
Ocean Grove
Psycroptic
King Parrot
Clowns
Chase Atlantic
Cursed Earth
Alpha Wolf
DATE / LOCATION:
Saturday 24 March, 2018 / Flemington Racecourse
Download Melbourne is an 18+ event
TICKETING:
Tickets to Download Melbourne are on sale 9am (AEDT), Thursday 16 November
Ticket prices:
GA – $169.90 + booking fees and credit card charges
RIP – $289.90 + booking fees and credit card charges
View more ticketing info here
