CRADLE OF FILTH Announce Australian Tour

CRADLE OF FILTH are a monstrous tour-de-force of utterly distinctive but reassuringly destructive heavy metal.

Currently enjoying a collective creative renaissance that is driving them to new heights of elegant fury, the band are more potent and devastating than ever before as they approach the release of their latest and perhaps greatest studio effort, ‘Cryptoriana – The Seductiveness Of Decay’. Even Kerrang! Magazine recently exclaimed that they “have created a gothic horror that makes Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein look like The Emoji Movie.”

As they prepare to introduce these stunning new songs to their dedicated global fan base, CRADLE OF FILTH have never been more powerful or their excellence so undeniable. It’s been a long 5 years between tours, but Australia fans finally get their chance in 2018.

Tickets for CRADLE OF FILTH go on sale Thursday 5 October, 9am local.

TOUR DATES:

Wednesday 9 May – Academy Club, Canberra – 18+

Thursday 10 May – The Triffid, Brisbane – 18+

Friday 11 May – 170 Russell, Melbourne – 18+

Saturday 12 May – Metro Theatre, Sydney – 18+

Monday 14 May – Capitol, Perth – 18+

www.tickets.destroyalllines.com