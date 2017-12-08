Bluesfest – Third Artist Announcement Includes Kesha & Sheryl Crow + More!

POWERFUL WOMEN WITH STORIES TO TELL HEADLINE BLUESFEST’S THIRD ARTIST ANNOUNCEMENT

It’s the announcement no one saw coming. Bluesfest continues to galvanize its reputation as being Australia’s most surprising and innovative music festival with the addition of one of 2017’s most talked about artists – Kesha. With the release of her album Rainbow, she has evolved from pop star to critically acclaimed, Grammy nominated artist. Rainbow boasts an incredible range of collaborators including Ben Folds, Eagles of Death Metal and Dolly Parton. Billboard describes lead single “Praying” as a “ballad that tears at your soul” while Consequence of Sound says, “no other song in recent memory so perfectly embodies the way in which hope itself is a kind of triumph”. Rainbow has also been named at number four on Rolling Stone’s best albums of 2017 (the number one spot was taken out by 2016 Bluesfest alumni Kendrick Lamar). Bluesfest is proud to have Kesha play the festival at such a momentous time in her career.

The third line up announcement for Byron Bay Bluesfest features a litany of strong female artists, including the legendary Sheryl Crow and Melissa Etheridge. Known for her country roots and the catchy hooks of smash hits like “All I Wanna Do”, “Strong Enough”, “If It Makes You Happy” and “Everyday Is A Winding Road”, Sheryl Crow has sold over 50 million albums worldwide and won 9 Grammys. Her set is sure to put smiles on a lot of faces next Easter long weekend.

Colombian superstar Juanes brings the Latin American groove to Bluesfest in 2018. Whereas many of his contemporaries have embarked on English language crossover campaigns during their careers, Juanes has won global appeal, singing exclusively in his native Spanish tongue. He has become perhaps the biggest and most important Latin pop music artist of the 21st century, selling over 15 million albums and winning 23 Latin Grammys (this most by an artist EVER!). He’s even played on stage with The Rolling Stones, performing Beast of Burdon when they rocked Bogota in 2016. If you haven’t heard him before, think Jack Johnson with a silky Spanish twist. His addition to the line up will make his many Australian fans very excited.

Bluesfest Third Announcement

KESHA

SHERYL CROW | MELISSA ETHERIDGE

JUANES | SEU JORGE

ZIGGY ALBERTS| ÁSGEIR

NEWTON FAULKNER

AFRO CELT SOUND SYSTEM

HARRY MANX | HARTS

HOLY HOLY | WILLIAM CRIGHTON

ELEPHANT SESSIONS

Easter at Bluesfest makes a fine Christmas present. These artists join those already announced for Bluesfest 2018, and there’s more to come early next year!

Artists previously announced to perform:

LIONEL RICHIE – ROBERT PLANT

AND THE SENSATIONAL SPACE SHIFTERS

JOHN BUTLER TRIO | TASH SULTANA

SEAL | JACKSON BROWNE

MICHAEL FRANTI & SPEARHEAD

YOUSSOU NDOUR

JASON ISBELL AND THE 400 UNIT

GOMEZ | RAG’N’BONE MAN

JOSÉ GONZÁLEZ | FIRST AID KIT

MORCHEEBA | GOV’T MULE

THE NEW POWER GENERATION

THE ORIGINAL BLUES BROTHERS BAND

CHIC FEATURING NILE RODGERS

JIMMY CLIFF | THE WAILERS

CANNED HEAT | WALTER TROUT

LUKAS NELSON & PROMISE OF THE REAL

JOE LOUIS WALKER | BOBBY RUSH

HURRAY FOR THE RIFF RAFF | BENJAMIN BOOKER

ERIC GALES

DUMPSTAPHUNK | ANDRÉ CYMONE

THE CALIFORNIA HONEYDROPS

RICK ESTRIN & THE NIGHTCATS

THE TESKEY BROTHERS

THE 2018 ARTIST DAILY PLAYING SCHEDULE IS AVAILABLE ON BLUESFEST.COM.AU

Festival and Camping tickets are now on sale through bluesfest.com.au or by phoning the Bluesfest office on 02 6639 9800