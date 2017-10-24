Bluesfest Announce 16 New World-Class Artists For Their 2018 Festival

Bluesfest has delighted music lovers across Australia by announcing another 16 artists who will perform at the festival in 2018. In typical Bluesfest fashion it’s a truly eclectic mix of heritage artists, festival favorites and exciting new comers – there’s something for any true music lover.
YOUSSOU N’DOUR
SEAL
MICHAEL FRANTI & SPEARHEAD
JACKSON BROWNE
JASON ISBELL AND THE 400 UNIT
GOMEZ
RAG ‘N’ BONE MAN
THE ORIGINAL BLUES BROTHERS BAND
JIMMY CLIFF
THE WAILERS
BENJAMIN BOOKER
HURRAY FOR THE RIFF RAFF
CANNED HEAT
WALTER TROUT
ANDRÉ CYMONE
THE TESKEY BROTHERS
These artists join those already announced:
ROBERT PLANT AND THE SENSATIONAL SPACE SHIFTERS
LIONEL RICHIE
THE JOHN BUTLER TRIO
TASH SULTANA
THE NEW POWER GENERATION
CHIC FEATURING NILE RODGERS
FIRST AID KIT
JOSE GONZALEZ
MORCHEEBA
GOV’T MULE
LUKAS NELSON & PROMISE OF THE REAL
THE CALIFORNIA HONEYDROPS
ERIC GALES
BOBBY RUSH
DUMPSTAPHUNK
JOE LOUIS WALKER
RICK ESTRIN & THE NIGHTCATS
