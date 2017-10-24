Bluesfest Announce 16 New World-Class Artists For Their 2018 Festival

Bluesfest has delighted music lovers across Australia by announcing another 16 artists who will perform at the festival in 2018. In typical Bluesfest fashion it’s a truly eclectic mix of heritage artists, festival favorites and exciting new comers – there’s something for any true music lover.

YOUSSOU N’DOUR

SEAL

MICHAEL FRANTI & SPEARHEAD

JACKSON BROWNE

JASON ISBELL AND THE 400 UNIT

GOMEZ

RAG ‘N’ BONE MAN

THE ORIGINAL BLUES BROTHERS BAND

JIMMY CLIFF

THE WAILERS

BENJAMIN BOOKER

HURRAY FOR THE RIFF RAFF

CANNED HEAT

WALTER TROUT

ANDRÉ CYMONE

THE TESKEY BROTHERS

These artists join those already announced: ROBERT PLANT AND THE SENSATIONAL SPACE SHIFTERS LIONEL RICHIE THE JOHN BUTLER TRIO TASH SULTANA THE NEW POWER GENERATION CHIC FEATURING NILE RODGERS FIRST AID KIT JOSE GONZALEZ MORCHEEBA GOV’T MULE LUKAS NELSON & PROMISE OF THE REAL THE CALIFORNIA HONEYDROPS ERIC GALES BOBBY RUSH DUMPSTAPHUNK JOE LOUIS WALKER RICK ESTRIN & THE NIGHTCATS THE 2017 ARTIST DAILY PLAYING SCHEDULE IS AVAILABLE ON BLUESFEST.COM.AU Festival and Camping tickets are now on sale through bluesfest.com.au or by phoning the Bluesfest office on 02 6639 9800