Biffy Clyro Headline Australian Tour Announced

Biffy Clyro have announced Australian dates for April 2018.

The tour is in support of Biffy Clyro’s seventh studio album “Ellipsis”. The tour begins April 27th in Melbourne at Forum Theatre followed by Brisbane at Eatons Hill on April 29th and finishing in Sydney at Enmore Theatre on 30th April. Tickets go on sale this Wednesday 25th October at 10am.

DATES

Friday 27th April Forum Theatre, Melbourne

Sunday 29th Eatons Hill, Brisbane

Monday 30th April Enmore Theatre, Sydney

