Beyond The Valley 2nd Line-Up Announced

With Beyond The Valley #4 just a few short months away, the team behind the NYE festival have stepped up on their promise of the biggest line-up yet with the addition of electronic masters PNAU and a swag of amazing locals to add to the already stacked line-up. Joining the mighty PNAU will be Brisbane superstar teen Mallrat, Sydney house queen Dena Amy, bass music innovator Moonbase, minimal dance music master London Topaz and house wonder duo Set Mo, phew!

With Beyond The Valley celebrating their biggest electronic music line-up yet, it seems only fitting that the mighty PNAU feature as one of the headliners for this year’s party. Since their 1999 debut Sambanova, and across 5 studio albums including their forthcoming 6th LP Changa, the ARIA winning duo (which recently expanded to a trio with the addition of brother Sam Littlemore) have ruled the airwaves leaving electronic music lovers the world over vibrating to their feel good electro inspired genius. Veterans of countless festivals and inspired live appearances, and as their brand new single Go Bang suggests, PNAU will take an already stellar BTV line-up further out into deep space where the promise good times and party vibes are guaranteed.

Sydney house DJ, singer, actor, dancer and performer Dena Amy makes a welcome return to Beyond The Valley after blowing everyone’s minds in 2016. Obsessed with sound from an early age, she developed this fascination into a fully blown career. Amy melds her amazing feel-good vocals with elements of tech, jazz and world to come up with a sonic cocktail that leaves dance floors intoxicated. As she showed last year, Amy’s tasteful production and solid ear for the groove, her ecstatic brand of house will have everyone on their feet, perfect artist for the perfect party, Dena and Beyond The Valley are a match made in house heaven.

With a uniquely stripped back approach to dance music, London Topaz encapsulates raw emotion and energy winning a steadily growing army of admirers entranced by his soft touching tones, ethereal warmth and honest representation of his artistry. As a producer searching for his own true sound, London Topaz finds inspiration in taking the previously defined and turning those conventions in on themselves to arrive at an entirely new and exciting destination. Bringing some deep emotion to the dance floor at Beyond The Valley and London Topaz will surely make his mark as one of the highlights of this year’s NYE party.

Brisbane teen Grace Shaw, aka Mallrat has spent the last year on a steadily increasing run of career momentum, with write ups both here and internationally from the likes of Rolling Stone, Stereogum and Idolator to name a few, as well as airtime love from the likes of triple j and Beats One, and huge tour spots supporting everyone from Allday to Peking Duk. Crafting outrageously catchy pop gems well beyond her years Mallrat is fast becoming one of the most ubiquitous names on up and coming lists and is fast collecting a swag of standout festivals performances under her belt with rave reviews for her spots at Splendour, Spilt Milk and Listen Out. We’re sure that her upcoming appearance at BTV will only add to her reputation and guarantee Mallrat is definitely on the way up!

Moonbase is the man pushing Australian bass music to new heights. Dark, grimy and custom made for darkly-lit dancefloors, the Moonbase brand of bass rolls together influences from grime, hip-hop, juke and beats. It’s industrial yet melodic, always forward-thinking and not afraid to trade an aggressive bassline for arpeggiated synths. Moonbase has aced primetime sets at both Splendour in the Grass and Falls Festival, and is committed to pushing music that innovates with the launch of his own label Trench Records. His recent collab It Don’t Matter with hip hop royalty Anderson .Paak confirms Moonbase is on a trajectory far beyond the known musical galaxy.

Nick Drabble and Stu Turner otherwise known as Sydney house duo Set Mo have made a name for themselves pushing their love of uplifting, cheese free, energetic house. After playing DJ sets at the same parties for years, the pair decided to join forces and in the process hit upon a formula of house music that kept true to the roots of the genre’s genesis but looked towards the future while retaining accessibility. The pair’s infamous 4 hour Stamina Session shows have taken them across the country in recent times and tracks like White Dress (.feat Deutsch Duke) and See Right Through Me have assured the duo are on a definite rise in the global dance scene.

Beyond The Valley is held amongst the rolling hills of Lardner Park, in Warragul, 90 minutes-drive from Melbourne. Beyond The Valley is a four day event

Beyond The Valley 2017 Schoolboy Q // The Presets // Matt Corby // Stormzy // Mura Masa // Stephan Bodzin (live) // Little Dragon // PNAU 2MNANY DJs (DJ Set) // Adana Twins // Âme (live) // Amy Shark // Andhim // The Belligerents // B.Traits // Crooked Colours // Cub Sport // Cut Copy // Dean Lewis // Dena Amy // DMAs // Dom Dolla // FKJ // GL // George Maple // Harvey Sutherland & Bermuda // Hayden James // Hot Dub Time Machine // Ivan Ooze // Jack River // Lastlings // Late Nite Tuff Guy // London Topaz // Mallrat // Marek Hemmann // Meg Mac // Moonbase // NAO // Patrick Topping // Pleasurekraft // The Preatures Princess Nokia // Ruby Fields // Sampa The Great // San Cisco // Set Mo // Skegss // Beyond The Valley

December 28th, 2017 – January 1st, 2018

Lardner Park, Warragul, Victoria

For tickets go to: www.beyondthevalley.com.au