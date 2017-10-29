Bahamas Announces National Headline Shows This December

Already announced as a special guest on Jack Johnson’s upcoming Australian tour, Canadian singer-songwriter BAHAMAS today reveals he will play three intimate headline shows in Sydney, Perth and Melbourne this December.

Bahamas, the stage name for Toronto’s Afie Jurvenen, will take in Sydney’s The Basement on Monday 4th December, before traversing the country to play at Perth’s Mojo’s Bar on Tuesday 5th December, returning to the East Coast for a final headline show at Melbourne’s Northcote Social Club on Saturday 9th December.

BAHAMAS | 2017 TOUR DATES With Special Guest Slow Dancer

Monday 4th December – The Basement

moshtix.com.au PERTH

Tuesday 5th December – Mojo’s Bar

oztix.com.au MELBOURNE

Saturday 9th December – Northcote Social Club

northcotesocialclub.com