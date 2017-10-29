Bahamas Announces National Headline Shows This December

By on inMusicConcerts & Festivals

Already announced as a special guest on Jack Johnson’s upcoming Australian tour, Canadian singer-songwriter BAHAMAS today reveals he will play three intimate headline shows in Sydney, Perth and Melbourne this December.

Bahamas, the stage name for Toronto’s Afie Jurvenen, will take in Sydney’s The Basement on Monday 4th December, before traversing the country to play at Perth’s Mojo’s Bar on Tuesday 5th December, returning to the East Coast for a final headline show at Melbourne’s Northcote Social Club on Saturday 9th December.

BAHAMAS | 2017 TOUR DATES

With Special Guest Slow Dancer

Presented by Chugg Entertainment

SYDNEY
Monday 4th December – The Basement
moshtix.com.au

PERTH
Tuesday 5th December – Mojo’s Bar
oztix.com.au

MELBOURNE
Saturday 9th December – Northcote Social Club
northcotesocialclub.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *