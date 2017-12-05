ARCH ENEMY Announce Australian Headline Dates

Swedish metal juggernaut ARCH ENEMY are poised to attack. Having set social media and earbuds alight with their incendiary brand-new album ‘Will To Power’, the band are thrilled to announce a run of headline dates throughout Australia. Timed perfectly to allow an appearance at the inaugural Download Festival Australia, ARCH ENEMY are a band ever growing in stature with a devouring compulsion to make the ultimate statement of heavy metal supremacy.

It has been far too long for those Australian fans fully accustomed to the unique brand of hellish chaos unleashed by ARCH ENEMY at their live shows. Since their last visit in 2012, the band have added the soul shredding vocals of Alissa White-Gluz to their artillery, with vocalist Angela Gossow having stepped aside to take up management duties for the band. Also welcomed into the fold is Nevermore guitarist Jeff Loomis filling out the ranks to create a truly astounding powerhouse of pure awe.

Arch Enemy 2018 Australian Tour Dates

Presented by Metropolis Touring and David Roy Williams Entertainment.



Friday 23rd March – Sydney – Manning Bar

Sunday 25th March – Brisbane – The Zoo

Tuesday 27th March – Adelaide – Fowlers Live

Wednesday 28th March – Perth – Rosemount Hotel

Tickets

Pre-Sale – Wednesday 6th Dec 9am (Local time through to On Sale)

On Sale – Friday 8th Dec 9am (Local time)

From: https://metropolistouring.com/arch-enemy/