ANDERSON .PAAK AND THE FREE NATIONALS – Headline Shows

Already a standout on the Laneway Festival lineup, Live Nation and Triple J are excited to announce ANDERSON .PAAK & THE FREE NATIONALS are playing two very small and very sweaty shows this February.

Dr. Dre’s protégé is bringing his stew of funk, R&B and hip hop to Sydney’s Metro Theatre Tuesday, February 6 and Melbourne’s 170 Russell, Wednesday, February 7.

This will be the first and last time Australian audiences will be able to catch the rising superstar in an intimate setting.

Tickets for both shows go on sale midday this Friday, October 27.

My Live Nation members can secure tickets first during the exclusive pre-sale beginning at 10am Wednesday, October 25.

METRO THEATRE, SYDNEY

TUESDAY FEBRUARY TUESDAY FEBRUARY 6 170 RUSSELL, MELBOURNE

WEDNESDAY FEBRUARY 7 For complete tour and ticketing details, visit: livenation.com.au