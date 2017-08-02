Alanis Morissette To Play Exclusive Sydney & Melbourne Shows

In a massive coup, it can today be revealed that prolific singer-songwriter-musician, ALANIS MORISSETTE, will return to Australia to play two exclusive dates in January. Alanis will spend an evening at Melbourne’s stunning Palais Theatre on Tuesday 23rd January, followed by the ICC Sydney Theatre on Wednesday 24th January.

For the first time in almost 20 years, Alanis will enthrall Australian audiences with her deeply raw, emotional lyrics potent trademark vocals and captivating stage presence, performing songs spanning her entire career in an intimate acoustic trio setting.

Playing limited North American shows this year, Alanis Morissette’s exclusive Australian shows are one-offs and absolutely not to be missed. Australia, get ready to experience one of the most influential, awe-inspiring artists of the 90’s and 00’s.

AN EVENING WITH ALANIS MORISSETTE

2018 TOUR DATES

MELBOURNE

Tuesday 23rd January – Palais Theatre (All Ages)

SYDNEY

Wednesday 24th January – ICC Sydney Theatre (All Ages)

