Matt Reeves’ War for the Planet of the Apes is without a doubt one of the biggest films of 2017, critically acclaimed and hailed as the trilogy’s best.

The film follows Caesar (Andy Serkis) who now has a family and wants to live in peace. However, a ruthless paramilitary grou, leaded by a cold-blooded colonel (Woody Harrelson), won’t stop until the last Ape falls.

If you wanna see our full theatrical review click here, as in the next paragraphs will focus on the extras.

If you believed the film looked stunning on the big screen, think twice as the boy-ray quality brings War for the Planet of the Apes to the next level with crystal clear images that made the impressive cgi of the film even more real.

The blu-ray release included audio commentaries with director Matt Reeves explaining his vision and how he brought some of the most impressive scenes to life.

Deleted scenes are always a favourite, and this time there are also scenes with alternate audio, and some of them feel like should not have been left out, especially the ones featuring Caesar.

There are also must see featurettes, including a mini documentary about the saga, making the War For The Planet of the Apes a must own and reminds us that in a world full of average and unnecessary remakes, the Planet of the Apes saga gives a masterclass of how things should been done, as its stand alone within its own universe but still pays tribute to the original films starring Charlton Heston. No wonder is “the Perfect Ending for a Perfect Trilogy!”…and please we can’t say this enough:

Give Andy Serkis an Oscar for God’s Sake!!!

War for the Planet of the Apes is out now on Blu-Ray

Special Features:

Audio Commentary by Director Matt Reeves

Deleted Scenes with Optional Audio Commentary by Director Matt Reeves

Waging War for the Planet of the Apes

All About Caesar

WETA: Pushing Boundaries

Music for Apes

Apes: The Meaning of It All

The Apes Saga: An Homage

Concept Art Gallery