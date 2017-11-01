THRILLING LINE-UP FOR DENDY MARQUEE THIS NOVEMBER

Dendy announces the addition of three new exciting titles to the Dendy Marquee program this November including Takashi Miike’s action-packed drama BLADE OF THE IMMORTAL on November 16, and two shock-filled crime thrillers SHOT CALLER and SWEET VIRGINIA both on November 30.

Launched on September 21, Dendy Marquee is a new route to market for Australian and international film content by combining theatrical and premium on demand channels of distribution. This new model will create a more sustainable distribution strategy for niche feature and documentary films.

This innovative route to market provides a national footprint achieved through a theatrical season at Dendy Cinemas and partnering exhibitors, followed by a near simultaneous premium on demand season on Dendy Direct that launches 1 week after the theatrical release for $19.95.

‘We’re extremely excited to bring to the Dendy audience, auteur Japanese Director Takashi Miike’s 100th film Blade of The Immortal based on the eponymous manga. We’ve also got two Noirish thrillers Shot Caller and the China brothers film Sweet Virginia both having received strong critical acclaim’ said Greg Hughes, CEO, Dendy/Icon.

BLADE OF THE IMMORTAL follows a highly skilled samurai who becomes cursed with immortality after a legendary battle. Haunted by the brutal murder of his sister, Manji knows that only fighting evil will regain his soul. Releases at Dendy Cinemas from November 16 followed by premium on demand on Dendy Direct from November 22.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau is the SHOT CALLER, a white-collared happily married business professional who commits a crime and is sentenced to prison time. As a newly released prison gangster, the shot caller’s choices will have repercussions, both to himself and his family – especially if he makes the wrong ones. Releases at Dendy Cinemas from October 30 followed by premium on demand on Dendy Direct from December 6.

Certified 100% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, SWEET VIRGINIA stars Jon Bernthal as a former rodeo star with a small-time life who unknowingly starts a rapport with a young, violent man. The hero must face his relationships of past and present to come up against this unpredictable predator that has suddenly gripped his small town. Releases at Dendy Cinemas from November 30 followed by premium on demand on Dendy Direct from December 6.

Stay tuned for more great announcements from Dendy Marquee.