THE STAR – New Vignette Available & Official Soundtrack Details

The cast & filmmakers behind the new animated Christmas family movie THE STAR tell us what sets it apart – the animals! Go on a journey with Bo the donkey and his friends as they become unlikely heroes in the story of the first Christmas.

The star-studded official soundtrack, featuring new music by Mariah Carey, is out via Sony Music on October 27. Please find attached press release with more information.

About the film

In Sony Pictures Animation’s The Star, a small but brave donkey named Bo yearns for a life beyond his daily grind at the village mill. One day he finds the courage to break free, and finally goes on the adventure of his dreams. On his journey, he teams up with Ruth, a loveable sheep who has lost her flock and Dave, a dove with lofty aspirations. Along with three wisecracking camels and some eccentric stable animals, Bo and his new friends follow the Star and become accidental heroes in the greatest story ever told – the first Christmas.

IN CINEMAS NOVEMBER 30

