Thanks to Roadshow Films for the chance to see ‘The Only Living Boy in New York’ before its national release. This is our review of the movie, but as usual, no matter what we say, we still recommend you to go and see it at your local cinema because there is no better critic than yourself!

‘The Only Living Boy in New York’ stars Jeff Bridges, Kate Beckinsale, Pierce Brosnan and Callum Turner. Set in New York, lovesick Thomas (Callum Turner) struggles with his unrequited love for best friend Mimi. After an aloof new neighbour W.F Gerald (Jeff Bridges) moves into Thomas’ building the pair soon become friends. Bridges becomes Thomas’ love mentor. Meanwhile, Thomas discovers his father Ethan (Pierce Brosnan) is having an affair with Johanna (Kate Beckinsale) which sets off an array of problems that shape the film’s conflict.

Directed by Marc Webb, most notably known for directing ‘The Amazing Spiderman’ films, ‘Boy’ plays out like a poor man’s version of a Woody Allen film. It pays homage to New York, it is filled with philosophical and artistic references and has an off beat and quirky plot. Although, unlike ‘Annie Hall’ or ‘Manhattan’ the predictable plot and overused corny conventions make for a dull film.

The film has a stellar cast and Jeff Bridges is the stand out! His character acts as the narrator throughout the film with his unique observations and thoughts making for some great moments onscreen. The film presents itself as an indie romantic comedy but due to the lack of comedy in the film ‘Boy’ turns into a family melodrama. As the twists in the film do not match its attempt at a “realistic” tone.

The film is successful in creating a strong sense of New York and Callum Turner is excellent in capturing the frustration and confusion of early adulthood. The film draws on many elements from The Graduate in terms of the tension fuelled relationship between Thomas and Johanna. As Thomas is determined to break up Johanna and his father whilst being attracted to her at the same time…

Although ‘The Only Living Boy in New York’ is a pleasant film to watch, towards the end of the film it dawns on the viewer that the classy New York setting and charm of Jeff Bridges cannot compensate for the conventional clichés present in the film.

‘The Only Living Boy in New York’ might be one to skip until its home entertainment release.

In Cinemas October 12