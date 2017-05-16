‘The Mummy’ Cast Unveil Giant Sarcophagus at World Square

TOM CRUISE and RUSSELL CROWE will be joined by Director ALEX KURTZMAN and Co-Stars SOFIA BOUTELLA and ANNABELLE WALLIS

On Tuesday May 23 movie stars Tom Cruise, Russell Crowe, Sofia Boutella, Annabelle Wallis and Director Alex Kurtzman will head to World Square, Sydney to celebrate the Australian release of the latest cinematic blockbuster film, THE MUMMY.

Fans of all ages are invited down to World Square where cast will unveil The Mummy sarcophagus, a larger than life multi-medium sand sculpture inspired by the film.

Commissioned by Universal Pictures, Sandstorm Events will construct the impressive custom made sculpture, which is made from 25 tonnes of sand, measures 10 metres in length and 4.8 metres in width. The bespoke installation will take 11 days to construct, and 350 hours to install. To prepare ‘Princess Ahmanet’s’ sarcophagus for its big reveal, the tomb creation is all hand shovelled, pounded and carved by some of Australia’s top sand sculpture artists.

Fans will have the opportunity to see the stars up close and capture their own ‘mummy moment’ selfie next to the sarcophagus using #TheMummy #WorldSquare

DATE

Tuesday 23 May

TIME

1.00pm

LOCATION

World Square Forecourt – 644 George St, Sydney