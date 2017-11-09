Thanks to the Japan Foundation we had the chance to see Akira Nagai’s Teiichi – Battle of Supreme High (帝一の國) before it’s Japanese Film Festival 2017 debut. This is our review of the film, but as usual, no matter what we say, we still recommend you to go and see it at your local cinema because there is no better critic than yourself!

Based on the manga by Usamaru Furuya, the film follows a group of high school students who attend the prestigious Kaitei High academy, where Japanese political and military leaders are made.

After quitting playing piano in order to please his father, young Teiichi Akaba has only one goal: becoming president of the student council in order to become Prime Minister of Japan in the future and his own country. However, things get complicated, when Akaba has to face his father’s nemesis son, Togo, who also had the same goal, reigniting the rivalry between the families, unleashing a dirty battle between them.

To win, they will need to create alliances with senior students and support them in their own political race , just to make a name for themselves until their time to run arrives.

Teiichi – Battle of Supreme High is a fun comedy, with tiny bits of drama and tons of anime bits. The silliness and exaggerate performances are compensated by a fast-phased narrative and anime-style characters such as the blond long haired hero of the school Himuro, “the nice guy” Dan Otaka and the kawaii tech-savy yet girly Komei who becomes Teiichi’s sidekick.

Thus, the film manages to entertain, still feels a bit of amateurish at some stage, as it revolves over and over again within the same plot and when the big twist finally happens viewers might lost interest, as the film could have been easily cut to 90 minutes instead of two hours.

Overall, Teiichi – Battle of Supreme High will hardly win an award for best film, nor be remembered as one of the best Japanese releases in recent years, but despite the negatives will keep viewers entertained and laughing more than once with the ridiculous leading characters and their silly plots to become the ultimate politicians.

Teiichi – Battle of Supreme High will make its Australian debut at Japanese Film Festival 2017.

