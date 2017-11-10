SWINGING SAFARI – World Premiere to be Held in Sydney

KYLIE MINOGUE, GUY PEARCE, RADHA MITCHELL, JULIAN MCMAHON, ASHER KEDDIE AND JEREMY SIMS TO JOIN DIRECTOR STEPHAN ELLIOTT FOR THE WORLD PREMIERE OF SWINGING SAFARI IN SYDNEY

Becker Film Group is delighted to announce that Guy Pearce, Kylie Minogue, Radha Mitchell, Julian McMahon, Asher Keddie and Jeremy Sims will join director Stephan Elliott for the World Premiere of SWINGING SAFARI at HOYTS Entertainment Quarter in Sydney on 12 December 2017.

Written and directed by Stephan Elliott (The Adventures of Priscilla. Queen of the Desert), the film also stars Jack Thompson, Darcey Wilson and newcomer Atticus Robb. Set in a typical Australian beachside neighbourhood, at the height of a 1970s summer, SWINGING SAFARI is a love letter to a world of careless parenting, constant sunburn and unsupervised activities.

SWINGING SAFARI reunites several key members of the team behind Australian classic The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of The Desert, with Stephan Elliott and Guy Pearce joined by producer Al Clark, production designer Colin Gibson (who recently won an Oscar, BAFTA and AACTA for his work on Mad Max: Fury Road) and Oscar, BAFTA and Tony award-winning costume designer, Lizzy Gardiner, as well as editor Sue Blainey and composer Guy Gross. Other key creatives on SWINGING SAFARI are cinematographer Brad Shield (Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, The Avengers and The Wolverine) and Oscar-nominated make-up artist, Rick Findlater who worked on the Lord of the Rings trilogy, the Hobbit trilogy, Unbroken and The Chronicles of Narnia.

SWINGING SAFARI is produced by Al Clark for Wildheart Films and Jamie Hilton and co-producer Ester Harding for See Pictures, and has been jointly financed by Screen Australia, Piccadilly Pictures, Screen Queensland, Screen NSW and Cutting Edge.

SWINGING SAFARI will be released in cinemas across Australia on 18 January 2018.

www.swingingsafarimovie.com