‘Suburbicon’ stars Matt Damon, Julianne Moore and Oscar Issac and is directed by George Clooney. Set in the 1950s the film is set in ‘Suburbicon’ a peaceful suburban neighbourhood where you’d expect to find Don and Betty Draper playing house next door. Dual plots have Gardner Lodge (Matt Damon) mourning the death of his murdered wife and racial tensions flaring with the arrival of the neighbourhood’s first African American family.

‘Suburbicon’ aims to be a satirical take on the 1950s suburban stereotypes, in order to pull back the squeaky clean 50s veneer to show the true darkness underneath. Sound familiar? Unfortunately yes.

The film was written in part by the Coen brothers, known for a slew of films including Fargo, The Big Labowski and No Country for Old Men. The films highly stylised scenes and farcical plot is vintage Coen brothers, but this one misses the sweet spot. Clooney doesn’t have the directorial chops to pull off their quirky take on middle America nor juggle the themes at the centre of the film.

The film isn’t farcical enough to be a comedy or gritty enough to pack a punch. It idles somewhere in the middle – making for a dull and unbalanced film. The film needed directors like the Coen Brothers or Tim Burton to rev it up and – show farcical ideas in an interesting and intriguing way.

The film has a simplistic plot with no twists or turns, the film is in part shown from the perspective of Gardner Lodge’s son and the film would have been more interesting if it was shown wholly from his perspective. As there is no intrigue or mystery in the murder plot. The film’s racial subplot is under-developed and feels thrown in just to the tick the box for a film set in the 1950s.

Apart from the fantastic cast and some humorous moments ‘Suburbicon’ is a major letdown. The film’s predictable plot and slow story makes for a mediocre film which is defiantly worth a miss.

After leaving the film one is left with the question, why make this film George? Why George why?!

