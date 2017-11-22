Star-studded line-up set for the 7th AACTA Awards

The Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA) has today announced the star-studded line-up of presenters and attendees of the 7th AACTA Awards Ceremony presented by Foxtel.

Held at The Star Event Centre in Sydney on Wednesday 6 December and telecast on Channel 7, tickets are still available to enjoy a night of glamour and entertainment with the country’s biggest stars. Tickets are open to the public and industry and are selling fast. To book, visit www.aacta.org.

The Ceremony will see some of Australia’s top film and television talent take to the stage to present, including: Jessica Marais, Rachel Griffiths, Bryan Brown, Charlie Pickering, Noni Hazlehurst, Shane Jacobson, Sophie Monk, Rob Collins, Samara Weaving, Daniel MacPherson, Tom Gleeson, Erik Thomson, Melina Vidler, Ryan Corr, Dan Wyllie and celebrated Indian actor and member of the Best Asian Film Grand Jury Anupam Kher.

Nominees announced as presenters today include: Celia Pacquola, Pamela Rabe, Marta Dusseldorp, Stephen Curry, Emma Booth, Osamah Sami, Ewen Leslie and Sean Keenan.

A number of Australia’s rising stars will also present at the AACTA Awards Ceremony, including: Angourie Rice, Nicholas Hamilton, Madeline Madden, and stars of the upcoming remake of STORM BOY, Finn Little and Morgana Davies.

Last year’s Longford Lyell recipient Paul Hogan will attend the Ceremony alongside a number of this year’s nominees, including: Anthony LaPaglia, Shaynna Blaze, Luke McGregor, Don Hany, Jack Thompson, Kate McLennan, Sara West, Matt Nable, Jacqueline McKenzie and Susie Porter.

Other Australian screen stars attending include: Julia Zemiro, Danielle Cormack, David Berry, Jessica McNamee, Natalie Bassingthwaite, Xavier Samuel, Brooke Satchwell, Damon Herriman, Nicole da Silva, Robbie Majasiva, Abby Earl, Hunter Page-Lochard, Damian Walshe-Howling, Eamon Farren, Josh Lawson, Ella Scott Lynch, Lincoln Younes, Matt Levett, Adam Liaw, Lily Sullivan and Ruby Rees.

A number of AACTA’s Best Asian Film Grand Jurors will also attend the Ceremony, including: Indian actress Shabana Azmi, South Korean writer, director and producer Kim Ki-Duk, Chinese actor Ye Liu, and British producer and distributor Adam Torel.

The AACTA Awards are proudly supported by the New South Wales Government through its tourism and major events agency, Destination NSW.