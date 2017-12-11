SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE – First Teaser

Enter a universe where more than one wears the mask. Watch the Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse trailer now, in cinemas December 2018.

About the film

Phil Lord and Chris Miller, the creative minds behind The Lego Movie and 21 Jump Street, bring their unique talents to a fresh vision of a different Spider-Man Universe, with a groundbreaking visual style that’s the first of its kind. Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse introduces Brooklyn teen Miles Morales, and the limitless possibilities of the Spider-Verse, where more than one can wear the mask.

IN CINEMAS DECEMBER 13, 2018