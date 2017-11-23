The first SMALLFOOT teaser trailer is now online and looks super fun!

ABOUT SMALLFOOT

An animated adventure for all ages, with original music and an all-star cast, “Smallfoot” turns the Bigfoot legend upside down when a bright young Yeti finds something he thought didn’t exist—a human.

News of this “smallfoot” brings him fame and a chance with the girl of his dreams. It also throws the simple Yeti community into an uproar over what else might be out there in the big world beyond their snowy village, in a rollicking story about friendship, courage and the joy of discovery.

SMALLFOOT is directed by Karey Kirkpatrick and stars Channing Tatum, Migo, James Corden, Zendaya, Common, LeBron James, Gina Rodriguez, Danny DeVito, Yara Shahidi, Ely Henry and Jimmy Tatro.

SMALLFOOT releases in Australian cinemas on September 27, 2018.