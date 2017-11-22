Say Hello to Dendy Coorparoo

The home of quality cinema is opening a brand-new entertainment venue on November 30 in the new urban redevelopment Coorparoo Square on the site of Queensland’s first Myer store. Just 10 minutes from the CBD and easily accessible by public transport, Dendy Coorparoo is set to become the big night out in Brisbane.

The fully licensed cinema features a grand entrance spanning 3 levels of floor-to-ceiling windows with expansive district views. The venue comprises 10 contemporary cinemas including two premium screens and introduces the luxurious Dendy Premium Lounge experience to the Brisbane market; featuring an exclusive premium bar and in-cinema dining delivered straight to the patrons reclining seat.

Dendy’s independent cinema proposition services a diverse community. The scale and location of the new cinema in Coorparoo gives Dendy the opportunity to increase the range of movies and performing arts content, appeal to a broader demographic and capture new cinema audiences.

“The Dendy brand has enjoyed a long history of delivering an excellent independent cinema proposition to Brisbane consumers. We are pleased to continue this tradition in Coorparoo by opening this highly differentiated entertainment facility. Our development partners have created a world class residential and retail offering and Dendy is proud to be a foundation member of this new community’ said Greg Hughes, CEO, Dendy/Icon.

“We view a cinema offering as a vital consideration in our retail planning to deliver the shared benefits of retail and entertainment in our centres. We’re delighted to welcome Dendy to Coorparoo Square and we look forward to providing people in the local community a unique and memorable experience at their new neighbourhood centre,” said Peri Macdonald, Executive General Manager – Retail, Frasers Property Australia.

The opening of Dendy Coorparoo will be celebrated with an exciting schedule of events to appeal to people of all ages.

• Wine tasting from Fri 1st to Sun 3rd Dec (5pm to 7pm).

• Family Preview Screening of FERDINAND on Sun 10th Dec at 10am.

• Exclusive Premiere Screening of THE FLORIDA PROJECT on Sun 10th Dec at 7pm.

• The Star Wars event on Wed 13th Dec featuring an 8pm screening of STAR WARS: THE FORCE AWAKENS followed by the midnight screening of STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI.

• Red Carpet Preview Screening of PITCH PERFECT 3 on Fri 22nd Dec at 6:30pm.

• Christmas Eve High Tea screening of BREATHE in the Premium Lounge on Sun 24th Dec at 10:30am.

• DOCTOR WHO CHRISTMAS SPECIAL: TWICE UPON A TIME releasing Tue 26th Dec.

Dendy Cinemas Coorparoo opens Thursday November 30th and is located at Coorparoo Square, corner of Old Cleveland & Cavendish Road Coorparoo.