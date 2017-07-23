New ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Trailer

Marvel Studios has released a new trailer for Taika Waititi‘s Thor: Ragnarok.

About the film

In Marvel Studios’ “Thor: Ragnarok,” Thor is imprisoned on the other side of the universe without his mighty hammer and finds himself in a race against time to get back to Asgard to stop Ragnarok—the destruction of his homeworld and the end of Asgardian civilization—at the hands of an all-powerful new threat, the ruthless Hela. But first he must survive a deadly gladiatorial contest that pits him against his former ally and fellow Avenger—the Incredible Hulk!

The film stars Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Idris Elba, Jeff Goldblum, Tessa Thompson, Karl Urban with Mark Ruffalo and Anthony Hopkins.

Thor: Ragnarok thunders into Australian cinemas on October 26, 2017.