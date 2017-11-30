New ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Trailer!

It’s finally here! Disney and Marvel Studios revealed the first official trailer for Avengers: Infinity War.

About the film

An unprecedented cinematic journey ten years in the making and spanning the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Infinity War.” brings to the screen the ultimate, deadliest showdown of all time. The Avengers and their Super Hero allies must be willing to sacrifice all in an attempt to defeat the powerful Thanos before his blitz of devastation and ruin puts an end to the universe.

Avengers: Infinity War. is directed by Joe & Anthony Russo, and stars Robert Downey Jr., Australia’s Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Samuel L. Jackson, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Don Cheadle, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, Paul Rudd, Tom Hiddleston, and Josh Brolin.

IN CINEMAS MAY 4, 2018