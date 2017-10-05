My Little Pony: The Movie Australian Premiere – Tickets on sale!

Everyone’s favourite ponies are coming to the big screen in an all-new movie and you can walk the PINK carpet at the Australian premiere.

Don’t miss your chance to see My Little Pony: The Movie and be treated to an unforgettable My Little Pony adventure that begins in the enchanted land of Equestria, passes through the Sea of Clouds, boards a pirate ship deck and ends in the underwater city of Seaquestria. Pony fans will experience all this, before entering the cinema to be among the first to see My Little Pony: The Movie.

Featuring the voices of Emily Blunt, Sia, Liev Schreiber, Kristin Chenoweth, Zoe Saldana, Taye Diggs and Uzo Aduba, the story is about the Mane 6, who go on a journey to the end of Equestria when Ponyville is threatened by a dark force. Determined to save their home, along the way they meet new friends and embark on exciting adventures across magical mountains, undersea worlds, and even a board a flying pirate ship.

Tickets are available to purchase from HOYTS Cinemas and include entry to the Canterlot Friendship Festival and entertainment by the Ponyville Performers; My Little Pony Character Meet & Greets; “Pony-fication” station activities, including fanciful face painting, My Little Pony-inspired hairdos and sparkly temporary tattoos; photos in Pinkie Pie’s Photo Booth; and a free My Little Pony: The Movie Blind Bag collectible.

Date: Saturday 28th October

Times: 11am and 2pm

Venue: HOYTS Entertainment Quarter

Book your tickets here to be part of this magical movie experience.

About the film

A dark force threatens Ponyville, and the Mane 6 – Twilight Sparkle, Applejack, Rainbow Dash, Pinkie Pie, Fluttershy, and Rarity – embark on an unforgettable journey beyond Equestria where they meet new friends and exciting challenges on a quest to use the magic of friendship to save their home.

The film has an all-star voice cast including Emily Blunt, Kristin Chenoweth, Liev Schreiber, Michael PenÞa, Sia, Taye Diggs, Uzo Aduba and Zoe Saldana. The movie features original music and songs performed by Sia, Diggs, Saldana, Chenoweth and Blunt.

Madman is releasing MY LITTLE PONY: THE MOVIE in cinemas nationwide on November 2, 2017.