This is our review of the movie, but as usual, no matter what we say, we still recommend you to go and see it at your local cinema because there is no better critic than yourself!

While the world is still mourning the death of the Man of Steel (Henry Cavill), a new threat from other world, Steppenwolf (Ciarán Hinds), member of Darkseid’s Elite who brings his army of Parademons to Earth in order to recover three ancient cubes known as Mother Boxes, capable to destroy the world as we know it.

With Superman gone, it’s up to Batman (Ben Affleck) and Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) to be prepared and put together a team of heroes to save the mankind, a task that will make them to team-up with a speedster, known as The Flash (Ezra Miller), a cyborg capable to hack into anything (Ray Fisher) and the king of the oceans, Aquaman (Jason Momoa).

Justice League had the hard task to follow up on the events of Batman v Superman and Wonder Woman in order to keep the DC cinematic universe on track, all while dealing with internal issues like the departure of Zack Snyder from the project for personal – and well justified – reasons and bringing Joss Whedon in to finish the film. What’s more, the production also had to deal with the mixed reviews in films like Suicide Squad, Man of Steel and Batman v Superman, that for some reason have generated an unjustified negative vibe for every DC movie, even before release, on the net among critics and wannabes.

Fans can now relax, because Justice League is a film made for them and feels like the cartoons many loved watching on Sunday mornings and delivers tons of “DC fan-service” with solid takes on iconic characters. The chemistry among the all-star cast is superb, with Aquaman and The Flash becoming instant fan-favourites and a Cyborg that looks like if it was taken from comic book pages. Moreover, Ben Affleck once again shines as the cape crusader, owning the character and his alter ego Bruce Wayne, while Gal Gadot reprises her flawless take on Diana Prince.

It is true the film is far from perfect, and is a bit messy in some scenes, especially because the CGI could have been better during the final battle. However, the heroes and the main villain are show-stoppers as a full group, with none of them standing out more than the other, showing a perfect balance between action and story-line with just the necessary amount of character development. Furthermore, Whedon and Snyder don’t go for the obvious things, and they avoid going deep into the origin story of each character, which was an excellent move in order to leave the door open to the upcoming DC stand-alone films.

The soundtrack by Danny Elfman deserves a special mention, as the iconic composer showcases his talent once again, not only by coming up with epic new melodies but also by bringing back his iconic soundtrack from Tim Burton’s 1989 Batman and John Williams’ Superman theme in a subtle, clever and truly epic way.

Overall, Justice League is what many fans always dreamed to see on the big screen, and despite its flaws, puts DC in the right direction to create a rich, fun cinematic universe and it has the capability of making grown ups to feel like kids and kids to dream with becoming heroes.

Watch it with fanboy eyes and avoid negative vibes, because you are about to experience one of the most enjoyable cinematic rides of your life!

Justice League opens in cinemas November 17

Note: Don’t leave the cinema until the very end or you will miss two epic post-credit scenes full of DC glory!