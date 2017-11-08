JOHN CENA Coming to Sydney to Promote ‘Ferdinand’

20th Century Fox Film Distributors Australia is thrilled to announce John Cena, actor, producer, host, entrepreneur and WWE superstar will hit Australian shores this month to promote his latest film FERDINAND, a heart-warming animated family comedy with an all-star cast including Kate McKinnon, Gina Rodriguez, Sally Phillips, David Tennant, Bobby Cannavale and more.

After Ferdinand, the giant bull with a big heart, is mistaken for a dangerous beast, he is captured and torn from his home. Determined to return to his family, he rallies a misfit team on the ultimate adventure. Cena plays the love-a-bull, adore-a-bull, gentle giant Ferdinand, who loves to stop and smell the roses and proves you can’t judge a bull by its cover.

John Cena will be in Sydney on Tuesday November 28 and Wednesday November 29, with no premiere or special fan events confirmed yet.

FERDINAND – In cinemas December 14, 2017