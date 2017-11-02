Thanks to StudioCanal, we had the chance to see ‘Jigsaw’ before its national release. This is our review of the movie, but as usual, no matter what we say, we still recommend you to go and see it at your local cinema because there is no better critic than yourself!

Just when you thought the Saw series had been put to bed…think again! This is one series which didn’t need a reboot. It is doubtful that anyone is unfamiliar with the Saw franchise, a series filled with blood, guts and unimaginable torture devices.

Jigsaw is set 10 years after the events of the previous seven films. Even though John Kramer (The Jigsaw Killer) is dead, audiences are thrown back into the world of Saw as five unwilling participants are forced to play his torture game to win freedom. Meanwhile, a string of dead bodies with the Jigsaw trademark and Kramer’s DNA are being found all over the city, forcing the police to question if Jigsaw is really dead.

To put it bluntly Jigsaw is bad. The film uses the same predictable plot it has used in all the previous films. People are stuck playing Jigsaw’s games whilst police try to find the killer. The film has no sense of urgency or suspense. The audience has become so desensitised to the violence of Jigsaw. The shock factor has worn off as they have already experienced it in the seven other movies!

Jigsaw never attempts to elevate itself from its B grade status. The film doesn’t play with any new concepts. It feels trapped in trying to make a film which pays homage to the original rather than engaging with new ideas.

One positive for the film is that it doesn’t have excessive violence. There are no scenes or challenges so gruesome that the audience feels compelled to turn away (unlike the previous Saw films). This restraint gives the gruesome scenes more of an impact when they appear.

No doubt the film will garner an audience, as fans of the originals will appreciate its familiarity and tone. Like the first film, Jigsaw does have an interesting twist at the end. Although the twist is over exaggerated and over explained, but what else can one expect from a series whose villain is represented as a doll riding a bicycle.

The Saw series has run its course…or maybe not?

Jigsaw is now in cinemas