Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron & Zendaya to Host THE GREATEST SHOWMAN Australian Premiere

Get your cameras ready! Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, Zendaya, Keala Settle and director Michael Gracey will walk the red carpet in Sydney to host the Australian premiere of THE GREATEST SHOWMAN on December 20 in a location TBC.

IN CINEMAS BOXING DAY!

