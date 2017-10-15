Thanks to Universal Pictures, we had the chance to see ‘Happy Death Day’ before its national release. This is our review of the movie, but as usual, no matter what we say, we still recommend you to go and see it at your local cinema because there is no better critic than yourself!

With a title such as Happy Death Day, one doesn’t have high expectations. The film stars Jessica Rothe as Tree, a self-absorbed college student who is repeatedly killed on her birthday. Playing out like a horror version of Groundhog Day, Tree repeatedly wakes up on her birthday and tries to figure out who is killing her (whilst learning some life lessons along the way).

Paying homage to the slasher greats – Scream and I Know What You Did Last Summer – the film has some nice moments. Jessica Rothe is excellent in the lead role as the snarky college student with a heart of gold. Tree’s character development throughout the film (though corny) is a positive, as she’s forced to confront her past and mend her wrongdoings with others.

Although the film aims to make fun of the slasher film genre, even as a comedy horror it fails to provide a fresh take, relying on stereotypes and predictable plot points.

Happy Death Day engages you with a fresh horror concept but it lacks the mix of horror jump scares and comedy. The film’s repetitive nature (literally) becomes tedious and its finale is ridiculous as the killer’s motives don’t really make sense.

Screams ability to incorporate moments of horror, jump scares, comedy and an original story is what makes it a classic! Happy Death Day’s attempts fall short and results in a mediocre horror flick.

Happy Death Day isn’t the worst slasher comedy film ever made. If one is able to forgive the film for its nonsensical plot and lack of horror it isn’t a bad viewing.

